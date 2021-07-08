PROVIDENCE — LaDontae Henton, the first recruit of Friars’ men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley, is joining the Providence College coaching staff.
The Friars’ No. 2 all-time leading scorer will become a special assistant for Cooley. The former Player of the Year in Michigan, Henton played during the 2011-15 seasons for the Friars.
Henton led the Friars to the 2014 Big East title, two NCAA tournaments and one NIT appearance. As a special assistant, Cooley will groom Henton off the court in areas such as academic, social media, and community engagement. He also will act as a resource for the student athletes and the PC Athletic Dept. in the areas of student athlete development .
Henton became just the second Friar to score 2,000 points and take in 1,000 rebounds during his career. He ranks No. 2 in Friar annals in scoring (2,059 points) and fifth all-time in rebounding (1,054). As a senior, he received honorable mention All-America acclaim, while being named the USBWA District 1 Player of the year.
“LaDontae was my first recruit at Providence,” Cooley said. “I have seen him grow as a player and a person and as a mentor as well. He has a lot of experience playing the game and I believe our players will benefit from having him around and learning from what it takes to win at this level.”
The 6-foot-6 forward, attended Eastern High School in Lansing, Mich. He was originally set to attend Dayton, but a coaching change left Henton looking for a new choice for a college. Cooley immediately developed Henton as he averaged 14 points and six rebounds as a freshman, being named to the All-Big East Rookie Team.
After leaving PC, Henton played pro basketball internationally in Israel, Hungary, Spain, the Philippines and in the NBA G League.
