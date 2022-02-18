A homecoming.
Well, sort of.
As a Cumberland native, who spent some time near Boston, just over two years in Iowa and then 10 months in Connecticut, a return to the I-95-295 corridor feels like a homecoming.
The return to the area feels not much different than from when I left it, which came overnight on Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. I loaded up a U-Haul with my dad to drive across the country to begin a sports journalism career in rural Iowa.
In fact, nothing has changed at all. I-95 is still under construction, the roads are still littered with potholes and I still can’t bet on the Patriots to cover the spread in Massachusetts.
There has been one big shift locally in the last few weeks though.
This week, I was thrown into a gaping hole filling the seat of a local legend — Peter Gobis.
For those who did not know, Peter retired a few weeks ago, and hopefully, is enjoying a cold drink in Florida. Hopefully, he’s getting a round of golf in too, hoping to break 90.
In The Sun Chronicle office, we’re making sure it’s like he never left as a new person takes his position.
But there’s a few things I should point out first.
I am not Peter Gobis. And I do not want to hear ‘Oh, you’re the new Peter!’ I am Tyler Hetu (pronounced he-too), and it’s great to meet you.
What Peter did for decades in this community was, to put it plainly, excellent. His knowledge and ability to build a connection with readers, coaches and athletes is something that I’d need to work until 70 to achieve. I’m only 25, so I’ve got a ways to go, but there’s a few things that will be brought differently that we haven’t seen here before.
The first step is to modernize our coverage. Yes, that means social media on Twitter and Instagram.
Through my time in the industry, I have realized how important this is for, not only the teams and the schools, but for the kids. I’ve seen firsthand how much student athletes love it, seeing their name online or seeing a photo of themselves somewhere.
I look forward to bringing in something that has been needed for this area to showcase the next crop of great student athletes. It’s going to start with Twitter, and then move to my Instagram page (@hetuphoto) soon.
Nearly my entire motivation through my career has been for the kids, something I think Peter could agree with. He had his own methods of going about things, as do I, but the motivation and passion will be the same — to be the best in the area and not leave any question about it.
If you’re wondering if I’m at a game, I’ll be hard to miss. I’ll probably be perched up somewhere, camera or phone in hand, notebook either tucked under my arm or in my back pocket, with my hat on backwards. Come say hi, introduce yourself, tell me who your grand kid or son/daughter is, and I’ll make sure to snap a few photos of them and see if I can work them into a tweet or the story later in the night.
Some of you may know people I know. I might have went to Lasell College with people you know, or know your kids or grand kids.
Like I said, it’s somewhat of a homecoming for me, and it’s a very exciting thing to even be saying to myself.
I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running with The Sun Chronicle. Over the last few days, the community has welcomed me as I made my rounds, and it has been greatly appreciated.
This place is starting to feel like home again.