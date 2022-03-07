For Saturday’s home opener for the New England Revolution, the sight should have been a packed lower bowl of Gillette Stadium as the league welcomed home its defending Supporters Cup champions and league favorites for the MLS Cup this season.
Instead, on an otherwise beautiful early spring day in New England, the Revs were welcomed home to a spattering of fans throughout the lower bowl section of Gillette, with a paid attendance well below its league average from a season before
The paid attendance earned a few groans from the press box (myself included) when it was announced in the second half. It was 14,554. But looking at the stadium, it looked more like 5,000, if that.
It was hugely disappointing to see. A team coming off the best season in the league, and maybe its best as a franchise, and nobody wanted to get a first look at the local team. The team brought in several players to help strengthen the lineup and add depth, and added United State National Tea, legend Jozy Altidore to the lineup as well.
The Revolution won 1-0, with lone goal scorer Carles Gil celebrating his penalty kick score with a baby announcement and head coach Bruce Arena winning his 241st game in league history to become the all-time winningest coach in Major League Soccer.
Historically, the numbers do rise for the Revs as the season progresses, which can correlate with the warming weather through the middle fixtures of the season.
The weather on Saturday was 40 degrees and sunny, which is perfect early March weather in New England — but roughly 5,000 people under the average attendance number thought otherwise.
Comparing Saturday to what Patriots fans sit through in the same seats, I’m sure they’d take last weekend over most afternoons at Gillette.
But still, the view was disappointing. It felt like Gillette is too big for the Revolution, who historically have bounced from having great, to good, to bad, to great turnout in comparison to other teams.
Is now the time though? The Revolution have previously explored the option of going to a soccer specific stadium as far back as 2007, with the new location saying Somerville. Had this team been located in Somerville, as it had proposed in 2007, the league would have seen a massive attendance like it did for Charlotte FC’s home opener over the weekend.
Funding is still being funneled into it, and ground hasn’t broke on a new home. In fact, a location hasn’t even been finalized. The Kraft family knows its time and are well past due since the initial rumors heated up.
“Eventually we’d like to invest the team up in the Boston area in a new stadium. ... Our current situation in Foxborough is not aligned with the massive growth in the league driven by urban soccer stadiums,” Owner Bob Kraft admitted in an interview with the Boston Globe in 2020. “What we’ve seen is many of these MLS teams in these cities are now more popular than the traditional big four sports.”
The town of Foxboro has called the Revs home since the inaugural league season in 1996, and played through the final years of Foxboro Stadium and at Gillette since 2002. Since then the Revs have seen Gillette pack up, and actually held a league record of attendance at 61,316 until it was broke in 2018. The initial record was set between the Revolution and LA Galaxy in the ‘02 MLS Cup. Over the last few years the games fluctuate around 16 to 21 thousand spectators a game — with last year’s highs hitting 31,635 in the playoffs and the season average sitting at 17,948.
A new soccer-specific home would seat just north downtown Boston would undoubtedly see the attendance rise, and be able to maintain as well. Looking at teams like Atlanta and Seattle, both of whom play in NFL stadiums downtown in their respective cities, the Revolution pale in comparison to what both teams have each weekend.
I think a two-level field house seating 20,000 located in suburban Boston or Providence is the best next step for New England. A new state of the art stadium will catch the attention of the new locals where the team plays, and an aggressive marketing campaign that is not seen in Foxboro will also help.
On top of that, the Revs need to win. They’ve never won a league trophy, despite reaching the final five times. A championship would catch some attention, and a new stadium will put fans in seats.
A lot needs to happen to shed the ‘disappointing’ locals my give to the Revs for fan turnout. Winning is the obvious, and the Revs can do that.
A new stadium? That’s on the horizon and may come sooner or later. Marketing? That’s up to management.
Let’s hope things get better going forward.