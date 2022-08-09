A five-year, $145 million dollar contract given to Chris Sale ahead of the 2020 Red Sox season seemed like a great idea at the time, but has rapidly turned into one of the worst decisions in the franchise’s history.
After finishing his rehab work at Boston College on Saturday, Sale took a bike to lunch in the Chestnut Hill area. Instead of a pleasant ride, Sale fell and broke his right wrist. The injury, along with his season officially ending, was announced on Tuesday.
When it rains, it pours with Sale, who has essentially been a non-factor since his extension.
Since signing his $145 million deal, Sale has made 14 starts with a playoff ERA of 8.00, had Tommy John surgery, broken a rib, broken a pinky and now has broken his wrist. He’s currently projected to return for spring training, but has been a chasm for the Red Sox in a year where the Boston pitching staff has been underwhelming.
It’s safe to say that Sale, as of now, is one of the worst moves the franchise has made in a while. He’s thrown 48 1/3 innings over the past two season with nine in the postseason and has had issues with walks while the Red Sox have had to go on without him despite their necessity for starting pitching.
It would be one thing if Sale was healthy and just playing bad, but he’s not even playing. The Red Sox brought Sale on with high hopes and expectations, using him frequently through the 2017 and 2018 seasons, the latter of which ended with a World Series title. Sale was crucial in the ‘18 run despite not playing up to par. Likely overuse led to the eventual Tommy John surgery a year later, which has spurred his unlucky run of injuries.
When Sale has been on, he’s been on, but whatever he was in 2017 to 2019 feels like a distant memory. Sale has pitched six full innings once over the past two season,which came Sept. 1 in 2021. After a very promising season debut against Tampa Bay this season when he struck out five and allowed three hits in five innings, he was hit by a comebacker against the Yankees and it was a return to the IL again.
Gone are the days in 2019 where Sale is punching out more than 10, going the distance and allowing a handful of hits. We’d be lucky to get quality innings out of him in the bullpen, which feels like the only way to get use out of him, but Sale has repeatedly vetoed the notion of going back to the bullpen where he started his career in Chicago.
It’s to the point where the Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom jokingly said Sale is cursed, saying, “We need to dispatch some people to find whoever has the Chris Sale voodoo doll and recover it.
“As with everything that has happened, you look forward and he should be fine,” Bloom added. “I know we keep saying that and things keep happening. This is just an incredibly bizarre run of events.”
The “bizarre run of events” has put a bad taste in the mouths of Red Sox fans and its probably irreversible at this point. But for now, the last few years have been nothing but an all-time bad deal of headaches, disappointment and underwhelming production.
Let’s hope it’ll end soon, and we can move on and put some money toward a reliable, healthy arm in Sale.
