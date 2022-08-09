Sale out for year after breaking wrist in bike accident

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale walks off the mound after having the pinkie on his right hand broken by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees last month in New York.

 Julia Nikhinson / The Associated Press

A five-year, $145 million dollar contract given to Chris Sale ahead of the 2020 Red Sox season seemed like a great idea at the time, but has rapidly turned into one of the worst decisions in the franchise’s history.

After finishing his rehab work at Boston College on Saturday, Sale took a bike to lunch in the Chestnut Hill area. Instead of a pleasant ride, Sale fell and broke his right wrist. The injury, along with his season officially ending, was announced on Tuesday.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.