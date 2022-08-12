FOXBORO — The Patriots returned to action on Thursday night in a game that, in the grand scheme of things, really didn’t matter, sitting most of their starters while also going through the “process” of figuring out their offensive playbook.
The New York Giants hung around enough to kick a game-winning field goal to win 23-21, sinking the Patriots after Bailey Zappe had a strong second half in his professional debut among other promising rookies.
With the New England offense still a work in progress, and Week 2 of the preseason coming up, the Patriots are one week closer to their Sept. 11 season opener in Miami. There’s a fair amount of uncertainty, but here are some things to be excited about going forward, although James White isn’t among them.
Giving him his flowers
White retired Thursday morning and every postgame interview, whether it was a rookie or a longtime veteran, took a moment to thank and recognize the future Patriots Hall of Famer.
One quote that stood out was from defensive back and longtime friend Devin McCourty, likening him to someone you’d want your daughter to date.
“I think the biggest thing for me with James is — you don’t say this too often about people — he’s one of those guys that, one day, if my daughter said, ‘I’m going to bring home a guy like James White,’ I’d be excited,” McCourty said. “Always a bittersweet feeling, to have a guy like that not in the locker room. We know the impact it has. ... I think now you’re happy for him, especially as an older guy, knowing what we put our bodies through and how hard that decision is, to come to that. So, you’re happy, but a little sad that you won’t have him in the locker room constantly.”
Rookie Tyquan Thornton said White always brought good energy and always had a smile on his face.
“I just want to give James White his flowers, Just being in the meeting rooms with him, he’s a great man and you know, always kept a smile on his face,” Thornton said. “... He’s a great dude, always had a smile on his face and brought good energy to the team.”
Lasting memories will be forever entwined with Patriots Nation and its players, whether its his historic touchdown to complete the comeback win in the Super Bowl or his can’t miss laugh.
Aside from Super Bowl heroics? I think about the belly laughs that him and I shared over the years,” Slater said in reference to his favorite memories. “James is — he loves to laugh, he loves to smile and something would happen in the meeting room or in the facility and I would come back to his locker and be like ‘James man whatever whatever happened,’ and we would just sit there and laugh. That was something I always appreciated. I knew if I needed to laugh I could go find James and we could laugh about something. Just having a presence like that in a place that is stressful at times and is tough and challenging at times was a great outlet for me personally.”
Welcome to Gillette
A number of rookies who made their professional, and Gillette Stadium, debuts on Thursday, did feel good in some action. Tyquan Thornton and Kevin Harris each got touchdowns on offense, receiving and rushing, respectively, while Zappe played the entire second half at quarterback. First-round pick Cole Strange also saw action, albeit limited, and defensive backs Jack Jones and Terrance Mitchell had solid days in the secondary.
Like most rookies, Jones said he got the jitters out of him early, with the rest just being football for him. He had one tackle
“It wasn’t too much for me. Got out there and got the jitters out on the first couple of plays,” Jones said. “Then the rest was just football for me. ... I was following the game plan and doing my assignments. That was what helped me execute.”
Mitchell forced a fumble, which was recovered by Matthew Judon, as the Patriots only forced turnover of the night. He also had three tackles. Mitchell said there’s still some things to clean up over the next few weeks.
“It feels good. A lot of work to still be done,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to tighten up. Get a little stickier in coverage. ... We’ve got to keep working and get better each day. Keep stacking.”
Strange saw limited time on the field due to most first-team players sitting, but
“Well for the two jobs that I was in, I think fairly well but it’s of one of those things where you have to watch the film and see how you did,” Strange said. “Sometimes it feels a certain way and then it isn’t necessarily that way when you watch it.”
It’s a process
It was apparent in the game that both quarterbacks who saw the field, Brian Hoyer and Zappe, had their own designated play-caller from the sideline. Joe Judge called all of the plays for Zappe while Matt Patricia called the plays for Hoyer.
The plan is slightly confusing, but worked to an extent. The Patriots scored with Hoyer early in the first half and scored again a few times with Zappe on plays that made him look promising. Why they’re splitting the calls? Well, Bill Belichick ain’t revealing secrets.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity for us to do that,” Belichick said when asked what the benefits were to them splitting the calls.
The head coach was tight-lipped when it came to letting anything loose, not saying that he has decided anything when it comes to a true offensive play caller. Instead, he repeated “it’s a process” three times while the media and others searched for clarity.
Up next
The Patriots host the Carolina Panthers for joint practices starting next week and will play them in the second preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s the final home preseason game of the season and the last time the Patriots play at Foxboro until September 25, when the Baltimore Ravens come to town in Week 3. The third preseason game is on the road in Las Vegas, visiting the Raiders.
The Pats will hold camp Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. each day, with Monday being a solo camp for the team. Times are subject to change.