New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe passes prior to Friday night’s preseason win over the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

 Michael Dwyer /the associated press

FOXBORO — The Patriots returned to action on Thursday night in a game that, in the grand scheme of things, really didn’t matter, sitting most of their starters while also going through the “process” of figuring out their offensive playbook.

The New York Giants hung around enough to kick a game-winning field goal to win 23-21, sinking the Patriots after Bailey Zappe had a strong second half in his professional debut among other promising rookies.