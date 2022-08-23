The Massachusetts high school fall athletics season opened practices on Monday, and with that, it’s time for a friendly reminder toward fans, parents, players and all others involved with area schools as they hit the classrooms and fields again.
One topic I’m passionate about is to respect the officials, and yes folks, this goes for everyone. Even you in the stands.
It’s been widely documented across the country that there is a shortage of officials in multiple sports. This is not because there aren’t able-bodied or able-minded people that can’t do it, but due to the regular abuse from fans and players when it comes to their work.
In the years I’ve covered games, I’ve seen countless athletes’ parents berate an official when it comes to a “bad” call. Its things like this is why 80% of officials quit after two years, according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, and why there has been a national campaign to bring in more potential officials that has become more and more aggressive in the last five years.
Not every coach will coach a perfect game, not every player will play a perfect game, and not every official will have a perfect game. Unless it’s a video game, which even now is inconsistent, there will be a missed call or a missed play that may not go your son’s or daughter’s way.
And berating the daytime insurance salesman who moonlights as a referee is not the answer.
In a sports setting, there’s no reason to be shouting at an official — who is doing a service for your children and taking time out of their day, by the way — to the point where you are publicly embarrassing yourself or your family. People take notice.
Your kids take notice too.
I was very lucky that, during my baseball days, the only time my father got into it with an umpire was in jest. He was usually high above the backstop with the dads of a few of my friends calling the opposite result for what was more than likely very clearly the correct call. They never escalated, never had a run-in with the umpire and never felt there was a need to be the subject of the next viral video on Facebook or Twitter of a grown man going after someone due to something going on in a youth sports game.
Had that happened, the shame I would have felt would have been immense. I would have asked my dad to maybe not come to the next game, or to at least stand somewhere else. I also feel fortunate to not have any friends who have been through the same.
But I have covered events where things did get out of hand. A parent upset with a wrestling official in the Midwest because they thought their kid deserved points late in the period was not uncommon, as was a parent shouting at a football referee because of a “missed” foul call that tied a game up in the fourth quarter. It usually ended with the officials warning the person and that was that, thankfully, but the next viral video could come tomorrow in any gym across the country.
So next time you see an umpire working a baseball or softball game, or an official working a basketball game, remember to pocket your thoughts and save them for the ride home. Or pick up the stripes and whistle and start to take some action and call the perfect game yourself.
Maybe then you’ll see how hard it is, and realize that the abuse these officials face isn’t fair or just.