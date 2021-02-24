NEWPORT — A two-time Grand Slam champion who was at one time ranked No. 1 in the world, Australian Lleyton Hewitt is among the inductees among the Class of 2021 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
“I am hugely honored to be inducted,” the Adelaide native said via conference call Wednesday. “When you are competing, you’re so focused on training and your results that week or that year, you don’t really look ahead to something like this.
“But when that is all compiled up and deemed deserving of becoming a Hall of Famer, well, it’s just the ultimate recognition for a player, and I’m so honored.”
Hewitt returns to Bellevue Avenue, where in 2014, he claimed both the singles and doubles title at the Hall of Fame Championships.
He will be joined at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July by tennis teacher Dennis Van derMeer and nine women who were trailblazers in the promotion of professionalism in the game.
“The Hall of Famers are people who I admired so much throughout my career — John Newcomb, Rod Laver — and so many others,” Hewitt said. “They were all motivating factors in my career and to be recognized alongside them in tennis history is an incredible honor.”
Hewitt, who amassed 30 singles titles during his 18-year career on the ATP Tour and was instrumental in two Davis Cup victories for Australia. finished first in the global polling.
Hewitt relishes his return to the Hall of Fame. He won his 30th ATP Tour title by beating No. 2 seed Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) for the singles ttle and then teamed with fellow Aussie Chris Guccione to beat Rajeev Ram and Jon Erlich 7-5, 6-4 for the doubles title on the grass.
Hewitt, now 33 years old, wowed in his first year on the ATP Tour in 1998. A wild card entry at his hometown tournament in Adelaide, he swept through the draw, defeating Andre Agassi in the semifinals and ultimately winning the title. Hewitt entered the tournament ranked No. 550 in the world.
The triumph made Hewitt the youngest player to ever claim the No. 1 spot in men’s professional tennis at just 20 years old in 2001, fueled by his victory at the US Open where he defeated Pete Sampras in straight sets.
Hewitt won his second major title in 2002, when he was victorious at Wimbledon, and closed out the year in the top spot for the second time in a row. He was also a finalist at the Australian Open in 2005..
Hewitt maintained a ranking in the top-10 for more than five years and won 30 career singles titles. A fiercely dedicated Davis Cup player for his country, Hewitt twice helped Australia win the Davis Cup — in 1999 when he was 18 years old, and again in 2003.
He remains Australia’s record-holder for most Davis Cup ties played (43) and most total wins (59-21), and he serves as the team captain.
“I felt relief to have finally won t here ,” Hewitt said of his third visit to Newport in 2014., having been the runner-up in both the 2013 and 2012 championships. “It’s an important tournament,” said Hewitt, . “I had come awfully close those last last two years.”
