NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers were able to score merely 13 points through the first 16 minutes of play in bowing to Canton High, 48-32, in their season debut Wednesday night.
The Rocketeers faced a 32-13 halftime deficit and hit on just three 3-pointers in the Hockomock League contest. Summer Doherty scored nine points and Amanda Kaiser six for the Big Red.
North kept Canton scoreless for the first three minutes of the second half with a triangle-and-two defense, but was unable to chisel the lead to single digits.
The Rocketeers and Bulldogs have a rematch Friday.
BOYS Somerset Berkley 64, Seekonk 37
SOMERSET — Joe Nugent scored 27 points, 15 through the first half in powering Somerset Berkley to a South Coast Conference win over Seekonk in the season debut for both teams.
The Blue Raiders hit on 10 3-pointers in the game, assuming a 33-15 lead by halftime. Nugent then added 12 third quarter points to keep Seekonk at bay.
Nathan Clarke scored eight points in leading Seekonk, while Jason Andrews had seven and Kyle Blanchard six. Seekonk will make its home debut Friday against arch-rival Dighton-Rehoboth.
