ATTLEBORO — The game will still be played on a field 100 yards long, with 11 players on offense and 11 on defense, and the competition will consist of four quarters.
In its generic form, football will be returning to high school fields in late February after the MIAA agreed to allow the sport for the designated Fall-II COVID-19-conscious season.
“I’m happy to see that the game wasn’t radically changed,” Bishop Feehan High coach Bryan Pinabell said of the MIAA’s Task Force recommendations for the sport.
But there are some quirks, notably: no indoor practice will be allowed; no classroom video instruction will be allowed; game-day rosters will be capped at 45 players and six coaches; the team box on each sideline will be expanded 25 yards to the 10-yard lines to aid in the six-foot social distancing guidelines; huddles will be replaced by players all facing in one direction with spacing; and full contact drills are limited to 30 minutes per week, 45 if a game is not scheduled for that week.
“I was surprised a little bit that the MIAA went ahead with it,” Norton High coach Jim Artz said of the go-ahead for the football season.
Meanwhile, Attleboro High coach Mike Strachan can’t wait to issue helmets and pads in order to conduct his first official practice of the 2021 season, leading up to the April 24 100th anniversary game against North Attleboro High.
“It’s going to be different for sure, we’re going to have to adjust on the fly,” Strachan said of the new guidelines on and off of the football field. “We’re all going through this together. It’s be different experience for the kids without locker rooms, without indoor practices.”
There are ample safety concerns.
“What I struggle with is that we rely on jayvee (junior varsity) players to fill out special teams,” Artz said of the roster restrictions. “Now, if you play in a varsity game, you can’t play in a junior varsity game. That would put us and other schools with small rosters in a spot.”
Existing MIAA rules require 15 days of practice before competition can begin. Football coaches question whether strength and conditioning workouts indoors are considered a football activity and included in the new guidelines.
If so, due to no access to indoor facilities for practice, teams may not be able to practice outdoors due to inclement weather and poor and/or dangerous field conditions.
“There certainly some challenges with sideline management,” Pinabell said. “I think that we have smart enough coaches to understand what the protocols are and what we need to do to implement them.”
“It’s more about practice management than sideline management,” the Shamrocks’ second-year head coach noted.
Artz notes that Tri-Valley League football coaches are encouraged by the prospect of having a season, no matter what the challenges may be.
“We’ll figure it out,” Artz said. “Not being able to practice indoors has been a problem since the pandemic started.”
Student-athletes will be restricted in their access to workouts where the number of individuals will be limited at any one time as well.
“Traditionally, football gives you a month of getting ready,” Artz said. “We have not been able to do any of that off-season stuff at all. If kids had the opportunity to get to a gym, that’s one thing. But, there’s a gap between kids who did and didn’t do that.
“We’ll do the best that we can. The zoom meetings, I can say, we did a good job with them. We tapered off in July when it was obvious we weren’t going to have a season. Recently, we’ve tried meeting again. You can do film stuff.
“If the kids do what they’re supposed to, they can get something out of it. If they’re not playing attention then it’s a wasted opportunity.”
Strachan seized upon the health and safety concerns that he has for players having to wear a mouth guard and a face shield at the same time, which will likely restrict ventilation.
“That’s the tough part, how do you do that at the same time and play effectively,?” Strachan said. “We have to figure out what our practices look like now. How do we do our distancing? You want to limit any exposure if, unfortunately, somebody does come down with COVID
“I’m disappointed about the roster restrictions too, especially for the kids,” he added. “The kids have waited so long for this and the numbers that we have in the program, we’re upwards of 100 kids, some 40 freshmen.
“Everybody gets it that we want to error on the side of caution, but the limits to 45 players is tough on the kids. They want something to look forward to. That would be hard on the kids that are practicing, and then you have to make a decision on who to dress for a game, who’s playing.
“We’ve been able to do things with the technology that we have for meetings, for game film – it’s not as effective, but we can clearly do that.”
“There are still a lot of questions.”
Pinabell concurs that the roster limitations and the game-time decisions on who will be in uniform at Bishop Feehan.
“What’s funny on the roster sizes is that it handicaps you a bit,” Pinabell said, “but at the same time, it will provide more competition in practice. That can be a good thing. That’s the positive — kids are going to want to be dressed for the game.”
“There will be challenges,” Pinabell added of wearing masks and face shields. “And everybody is going to be in the same boat as far as depth.”
As student-athletes have learned how to complete academic assignments in virtual reality, reviewing game film and the game plan will be another aspect of the athletic learning experience.
“We’ve been at it at some form since March, whether it be zoom meetings or virtual workouts,” Pinabell said. “Our kids kept the faith, they kept coming to the meetings, to the sessions. They’re ccommited.”
“We all win this year because we get the chance to compete — that’s good for the kids, good for the coaches, good for the schools and good for the communities.”
