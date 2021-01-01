Swim meets can be loud.
With two teams of anywhere from 30 to 50 swimmers lining either ends of the pool, chanting and cheering, screaming and squealing, with the sounds bouncing off the walls of local natatoriums, they can be really loud.
Like many other things, the coronavirus has silenced swim meets. And this season, there will be only one team in the pool at a time as concerns for the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes has forced the hands, arms and legs of high school swimming teams into competing virtually.
The MIAA has turned dual meet competitions, meets between two swim teams, into virtual meet competitions where one team charts its own times while an opponent clocks its own times, each at their own home pools. Then, an attending Eastern Massachusetts Swimming Official watching over the events places his imprimatur upon the official scoring sheet. Times are compared to determine the 1-2-3 finshers in an event and, ultimately, the winner of the meet.
Under revised MIAA rules, teams must compete on the same day or within one day of each other for virtual competition.
Bishop Feehan High School swim coach Jack Pettine says his team will be able to accommodate the changes.
“We’ll live-stream our meets, but not post the times until the other team has completed its times,” Pettine said. “That way, no other teams can see our times. Honestly, I think that it will work out.”
Swimming, much like track, is athletic competition where individuals are most often competing against a clock — not necessarily the swimmer in the next lane. Swimming virtually is truly swimming against the clock.
“The league (South Coast Conference) decided to go virtual,” Seekonk High coach Brian Cameron said of the change and challenge in clocking times and scoring. “So long as people are honest, it can work,” he said, citing similar situations with the Seekonk-based Gators Swim Club that he operates.
“It’s worked out well with the club meets,” Cameron said of the virtual scoring through the summer and fall meet club seasons. “I email my results and they email their results (to a league director) and you put them together. The good thing is that each team (school) will have an official at the pool for the meet, watching the meet and signing off on it.”
Mansfield High School’s swim team uses the 8-lane pool at Wheaton College and is scheduled to have its first virtual meet Monday, a non-league contest against Bridgewater-Raynham.
“It’s better than not being able to swim at all,” said Brian Schwartz, Mansfield boys’ coach, of the scenario and logistics. “We all want to make the most out of a lousy situation. At least with this (virtual meets) we are able to have the kids swim and be as close to normal as possible.”
Any state mandated safety standards for public and semi-public pools will be incorporated into individual swimming and diving team practices and dual-meet planning, according to MIAA guidelines for the swimming season. In addition, local boards of health and individual facilities may impose additional standards, as well as restrictions, and will be the final authority for on-site usage rules for team practices and meets.
Other MIAA regulations allow swimmers to take off their masks as they step onto the starting block. Masks will be placed in plastic bags and will be available at the point of exit after races.
Others on the deck – coaches, officials, timers, table workers and athletes not in the pool competing or warming up – must wear masks at all times. Various procedures, rules and disqualification notices which require interaction between officials, coaches and athletes require masks. Alternative methods of communication, including electronic whistles, PA system, hand signals and/or written communication, can be used.
If there were to be any in-person meets, the host school would be required to contact the visiting school at least 48 hours in advance to review facility restrictions in terms of spectators, number of athletes who can compete, warm up protocols, availability of locker rooms as well as the amount of time available to conduct the meet. During the meet, all swimmers and team personnel are required to remain on their respective side of the pool while all races are in progress. No cheering will be allowed on the pool deck.
To minimize multiple handling of paper entries for each event as in the past, electronic entries are suggested. One alternative submission method will be to list all entries on a single sheet of paper to the scorer’s table at the start of the meet with the understanding that a change can be made at any time prior to the long whistle signaling the start of an event.
Also, if diving events are permitted, it will become the first event of a meet and only a limited number of entrants, to be determined in a pre-meet review call between coaches, will be allowed.
During distance events, such as the 500 freestyle, for lap counting, only one person per team is allowed behind the lane to serve as a counter.
All relay “take off” judging will be performed from the sides of the pool. Relay swimmers will be spaced 3- to 6-feet apart from each other behind their respective lanes if possible. If this type of spacing is not possible, the other relay participants will remain on their respective sidelines until it is appropriate for them to move in and swim their respective relay leg.
Only one relay grouping will be allowed in the area behind the blocks while relay events are being conducted, and swimmers competing on the first three relay legs must leave the starting area immediately after finishing.
Seekonk High has less than two dozen swimmers to fill the ranks of the boys’ and girls’ teams in what will be a watered down South Coast Conference schedule. Only Old Rochester Regional and Apponequet High will be fielding teams as SCC members for competition. Seekonk is planning on scheduling non-league meets with big three member schools Durfee, New Bedford and Brockton to fill out dates.
Bishop Feehan, generally, has upwards of 75 girls participating in the swimming program and well over two dozen boys. This year, however, the numbers cannot be that big.
“We have 16 boys and 20 girls,” Pettine said of the current roster. “That’s more than the limit, you can only have 32 swimming at once,” he added. “We didn’t have to cut kids, but because of the COVID climate, we said if there were too many kids trying out, we would have to make cuts. A couple of kids opted out, but it’s (practice) been run very well, very safe, everybody’s pleased.”
With Attleboro High undergoing construction on a new building and the Bill Dentch Natatorium previously located there closed, Bishop Feehan has been granted permission to use the facilities at the Jonathan Lederhouse Natatorium at Wheaton College, where the team practices four days a week, in the afternoons, there.
With maintenance work at Seekonk High’s Ellis Mayers Natatorium, the Warriors have moved the base of their operations down Route 44 to the Boys and Girls Club in East Providence. The Warriors have been able to work out three to five afternoons a week.
“Having a lot of kids on a team would be hard to handle,” Cameron said, depending on the size of the pool. There is ample room at the Mayers Natatorium on both sides and at both ends of the lanes, the diving pool and stands. “You can put kids on the decks or in the bleachers,” he said.
Without family and friends, there can be plenty of elbow room. The club meets, of which the Gators have partaken in, have been streamed online on YouTube channels, thus allowing for parents to watch.
“The live feed has worked out really well,” Cameron said.
Coaches like Cameron and Pettine, a 2011 Bishop Feehan graduate and former Shamrock swimmer, never envisioned what they are now encountering.
“The kids have been faced with so many challenges in their everyday lives, not just swimming, but schoolwork and being at home,” Pettine said. “This year, they may not get to see all of their friends in school. We try to stay relaxed with the kids in practice, to keep the spirit and not push them to the limits – swimming should be fun. “
Mansfield High has scheduled three dual Hockomock League meets at Wheaton College because of the spaciousness of the facility. Two other meets will be held at Milford High, which similarly allows room for two teams to assemble and compete. Both King Philip High and Franklin High have adopted the Milford High pool as their base of operations as well.
“It works,” Schwartz said of the arrangements. “The dynamics of a dual meet are just different and especially if you have some new kids swimming that have never competed in a high school meet. Having facilities like Wheaton and Milford allows us to have some flexibility.”
Schwartz believes, too, that the utmost priority will be for sportsmanship and honesty in all virtual meets.
“It’s an honor system with virtual meets, and I’d like to think that in the times that we are now living in that sportsmanship and honesty will be practiced,” Schwartz said. “Everybody’s priority is to give the kids a swimming experience.”
Bishop Feehan attempted some mock meets this week to prepare for virtual meets against opponents, especially the organization of paperwork, the entry lists and charting of individual times during events.
“I don’t think I was worried, but I was definitely thinking that it (virtual meets) would be a challenge,” Pettine said. “Now that we’ve gotten into the swing of things, with practice and speaking with other coaches how that we can make it competitive, we’ll be able to do it. We want to keep the kids in as safe an atmosphere as possible. Following all of the rules that they (MIAA) have in place, I think that we’ll be able to do it (virtual meets) pretty well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.