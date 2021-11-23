ATTLEBORO — Former Attleboro High Bombardier Brianna Hochwarter-Bracken has been named to take over the girls’ varsity basketball program at Attleboro High School, while Jeff Miszkiewicz has assumed the reins of the King Philip Regional High girls’ program.
Hochwarter-Bracken is a 2013 graduate from Attleboro High and has served on the staff of former head coach Marty Crowley as a freshman coach and junior varsity coach since the 2017-18 season.
Hochwarter played collegiately for two years at UMass Dartmouth and then transferred to Wheelock College. She knew coaching would some day be her calling and that knowing all of the individuals already within the AHS program will to her advantage.
“Absolutely,” she said of taking on the endeavor. “Especially when I went out with my injuries (torn ACL in both knees) during my junior and senior year of high school, I kind of saw a different perspective of the game by sitting on the bench.
“As an AHS alum, I am excited and looking forward to the opportunity of being the inrterim head coach,” Hochwarter-Bracken said, recalling her days as a Bombardier under the tutelage of Mike Riley and Missy Traversi.
“I am fortunate to have played for and coached with some inspiring coaches and feel prepared to lead and meet the challenges needed for our girls to be successful,” she said in taking to the practice floor. “I, along with my staff, look forward to continuing to grow our program and make the Blue Pride Community proud!”
Hochwarter-Bracken was named the new AHS coach following the 11th hour departure over the weekend of Crowley, who assumed reign as the Athletic Director at Cumberland, R.I. High School, where he is a member of the faculty.
Miszkiewicz takes over the KP girls’ varsity program after Dan Nagle left after two seasons as the Warriors’ coach. Miszkiewicz has served on the faculty and basketball staff at LaSalle Academy in Providence for the past eight seasons.
Miszkiewicz is a graduate of Cumberland High and URI. He has served as the junior varsity coach and varsity assistant coach at LaSalle. “I actually knew Marty (Crowley as a teacher when I was a student at Cumberland.
“After being an assistant for four years at the varsity level, I felt ready to run my own program. Upon starting my search, the KP opening caught my eye.”
Miskiewicz witnessed a LaSalle-King Philip boys’ game a few years ago and “I was blown away by the skill and passion that they (KP) played with. My goal is for the girls team to play with that level and skill.
Miskiewicz relishes the challenges that the Hockomock League provides. “I can already see that,” he said of viewing area schools from across the R.I. boundary. “Coaching has always been in my blood. I was never the most athletic player, but I could out-think everyone on the court.
“Teaching and coaching for me go hand in hand, it’s a natural fit.”
Miszkiewicz was tremendously impressed by the interview process at KP, which included student-athletes. “That was admirable. Their devotion to the school and the program really stood out. No other school I interviewed at had student-athletes interviewing candidates and to me, that says a lot about what KP is about.”
AHS Athletic Director Mark Houle was delighted to have a former Bombardier and coaching staff member available to assume reign of the program. “We are confident that Coach Bracken will step in and provide our program with the homegrown passion to compete at the highest level,” Houle said. “I look forward to working with Coach Bracken to reach the girls basketball program’s goals.”
According to AHS Principal Bill Runey, “having an alumnus from our Blue Pride Community lead the program gives our student athletes a strong role model, especially in this unique situation. Having seen Brianna play during her AHS career, I know her team will be gritty and disciplined.”
Hochwarter-Braken is intent upon taking the same intensity and aggressiveness instilled in her by Traversi, the former Bishop Feehan great who has coached at Adelphi and is now at West Point with the U.S. Army Academy as head coach of the women’s basketball program.
“This was a big dream,” Hochwarter-Braken said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.