PROVIDENCE — It will be a one-game elimination for Hockey East member schools in their postseason tournament.
Hockey East seedings will be determined by the newly developed Hockey East Power Index, with seeds No. 6-11 to play a single-game elimination round March 10 while seeds No. 1-5 will automatically advance to the quarterfinal round. Following a re-seeding of the teams, the quarterfinals will be played March 14 and the semifinals on March 17.
In all rounds, the home team will be determined by the higher seed. The Hockey East’s Lamoriello Trophy championship game is slated to be played March 20.
“If there is any year to try something new this is the year,” PC coach Nate Leaman said of the format. “I don’t feel that there’s a major advantage this year, home or road. Now with the new standings (power index), the 3-on-3, a shootout they’re all important.
“You start the year with a little bit of a novelty, now that’s two-thirds of a win.”
The Friars are 4-3-2 at home in Schneider Arena this season.
“It’s playing well, no matter where it is,” Leaman said. “We’ve started every series on the road,. We’ve been a good road team (3-2-2). If it comes down to a one-game shot on the road I like our team.
“The away games don’t feel different with no fans,” Leaman added of possibly playing on the road in the playoffs. “The process is the same, you focus on your game. Our focus is to win games.”
The tournament format was unanimously agreed upon by the Hockey East membership and created in consultation with league medical personnel and administrators. In addition to the single-elimination format and schedule, mandatory league-wide COVID-19 testing days will occur throughout the duration of the postseason.
“In a season where nothing has been easy, Hockey East’s dedication to providing our student-athletes every opportunity to compete, and the ingenuity in doing so, has been a bright spot,” BC coach Jerry York said. “The unprecedented year has required new and innovative ideas to create a level playing field.”
