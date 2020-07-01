PROVIDENCE — Former Providence College Friar Brandon Tanev is planning on his return to the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the sooner the better.
“It’s obviously a difficult time with everything that’s happening, and with the season on pause right now, the most important thing is everyone’s health and well-being,” said Tanev, a member of the Friars’ 2015 national championship team, appearing on a PC webcast.
“Personally, I’m trying different ways to stay in shape whether that’s going for long runs which I’m typically not used to doing,” Tanev said. “It’s good to switch things up a little get some fresh air. Also, I’ve been rollerblading a lot, probably the closest thing to skating.”
Formerly with the Winnipeg Jets organization, Tanev inked a contract with Pittsburgh last July on the first day of free agency.
“The free agency period was a very cool and unique process to go through,” Tanev said of thinking in terms of his professional goals and career. “You’re able to reach out and have conversations with organizations, head coaches and general managers.
“This situation allows you to listen, and hear the path they have for you and most importantly, the goals for the organization,” he added. “I felt my conversation with Mike Sullivan (Pittsburgh head coach and one-time Providence Bruins coach) and Jim Rutherford (Pittsburgh GM) was great in the sense that we both wanted the same thing.
“It felt like the right fit, for me personally as a player and going to a city where there is a great love for sports made the decision easy.”
Of course, Friars hockey fans will never forget Tanev scoring what may have been one of the greatest goals in PC hockey history.
Tanev scored the winning goal for the Friars late in the third period of the national championship game against Boston University, a 4-3 victory — just two minutes after Tom Parisi had tied it on a knuckleball of a shot from mid-ice.
A native of Toronto, Tanev had been a regular contributor for the Penguins before the season shut down in March, playing in 68 games, with 11 goals (four game-winners) and 14 assists to go with a plus-one rating.
During his four seasons with the Friars, Tanev scored 35 goals and collected 42 assists over his 149 games at PC.
“I still follow the Friars,” Tanev said. “I definitely brag and chirp to guys on teams and friends on other teams when the Friars beat their respective collegiate programs. I think it’s great to see the current team continuing the tradition of being a powerhouse program.
He played in 195 games over four seasons with Winnipeg before signing a six-year, $21-million contract with Pittsburgh.
“I think as a player you want to get better every year as a player, that has been my goal even when I was back at Providence,” Tanev said.
“In the NHL I think it’s your job to understand what makes you great as a player and consistently bring that every night.
“I think every year you grow as a player because you’re more comfortable with the game and level you’re playing at. Personally, I think my confidence has grown as player to play the game my team and I want to play game in and game out.”
Tanev’s two other most memorable moments from hockey career with in the NHL, scoring his first goal against the Detroit Red Wings and then engaging in a game against his brother Chris, a member of the Vancouver Canucks,
“During the course of the season it’s tough to see family so that moment was special because our parents had done so much for us throughout our lives,” Tanev said of the Winnipeg-Vancouver matchip. “For them to be there, made the game an extremely proud moment for our family.”
The immediate hockey plans for Tanev and the Penguins are to resume on-ice activities during Phase 3 of the CDC guidelines on July 10 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
NHL teams have been allowed to conduct voluntary, limited small-group workouts at team facilities since June 8 in Phase 2 of the Return to Play Plan. The length of training camp, the start date and the locations for resumption of play (Phase 4) have yet to be officially determined.
In the meantime, Tanev has “been cooking and baking quite a bit. It’s a great way to take your mind off things. Enjoy a glass of wine, some good music and try and work on your culinary skills — challenging myself.”
Of course, it seems like yesterday that Tanev and the Friars were on the ice at TD Garden in Boston for an improbably victory over Boston University for the national title.
“At the collegiate level, the national championship is the ultimate goal,” Taneva said. “Being the first team to ever win a national championship for men’s hockey at Providence makes everything even more special.”
The Friars started that season just 1-3-2 and lost a quarterfinal round Hockey East Tournament series with New Hampshire.
The Friars then upset No. 1 ranked Miami of Ohio 7-5 at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and then routed No. 2 Denver 3-1 for the East Regional title.
“To provide that for the city, school, and fans was amazing,” Tanev said. “I think our memories and experiences at PC mean that much more because that’s where it all started for us.
“It was great to have had such an impact with scoring an important goal, but I think the moment of all us working so hard and coming together to provide such an important and great moment for the school means everything.”
