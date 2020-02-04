WRENTHAM — Senior Tommy Donahue was the hero for the King Philip High boys basketball team Tuesday night as he dropped in a buzzer-beating shot from the middle of the lane, lifting the Warriors to a dramatic 76-74 overtime victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League game.
The Warriors (9-8) closed in on an MIAA Tournament berth as Donahue and Alex Fritz executed a screen-and-roll to perfection, leading to the game-winning basket. At the end of regulation, King Philip trailed by three when King Philip came out of a timeout to get Fritz (34 points) an open look, where he knocked down a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to tie the game.
King Philip held a commanding 45-29 halftime advantage and maintained a 59-46 lead after three quarters before the Tigers came storming all the way back. Taunton cut away at the lead and eventually took a lead in the final two minutes.
In addition to Fritz, Andrew McKinney finished with 15 points and Donahue had 10.
KP next entertains Attleboro Friday.
Foxboro 57, Milford 51
FOXBORO — Brandon Borde scored 13 of his 19 points during the third quarter, powering the Foxboro Warriors to within two wins of an MIAA Tournament berth with the league win over the Scarlet Hawks.
Foxboro (9-7) owned a 28-24 lead at halftime and took a 46-39 lead into the fourth quarter behind Borde’s exploits.
Kevin Gallagher added 15 points, while Ryan Hughes had eight and Donald Rogers seven. “We got the stops on defense that we needed in the fourth quarter,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. The Warriors visit Stoughton Friday.
Sharon 73, North Attleboro 57
SHARON — With only seven varsity players in uniform due to five Rocketeers being sidelined by the flu, North Attleboro was unable to generate enough energy and points through the second half despite losing the league game.
North and the Eagles were deadlocked at 30 points apiece by halftime, but Sharon built a 46-36 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We were shorthanded and we wore down,” North coach Sean Mulkerrins said, as Sharon hit six of its 10 3-point field goals during the second half. “Sharon was winless, but they played well — that’s how good the Hockomock League is this year.”
Senior captain Josh Porter scored 17 points for North (4-12). Tom Onorato scored a career-high 12 points for the Big Red, while Jared Vacher and Brody Rosenberg each had 10 points. North next visits Milford Friday.
