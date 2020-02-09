BOSTON -- A championship performance in the mile run by senior Owen Mullahy and a trio of placements by senior Andrew Williams guided the Mansfield High boys' winter track team to second place during the Hockomock League Championship Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Meanwhile, King Philip High's dynamic distance duo of Mike Griffin and Mike Norberg also claimed impressive individual championships.
The Hornets captured 12 top-10 individual performances, while all three relay teams had top-five finishes as Mansfield finished second in the team standings to Stoughton (107).
Mullahy, a convert from the Hornet basketball program, won the mile run at 4:34, just four-tenths of a second ahead of Rory McLaughlin of Oliver Ames High and by a stride over Foxboro High's Ryan Proulx (4:35). "That was big, it was his best time of the season," noted Mansfield coach Kevin Butera.
Williams captured second place in both jumping events, the high jump (6-4) and long jump (21-2), while also finishing fourth in the 55 hurdles (8.10), "our highest scorer all year," praised Butera.
Griffin, the nationally renown distance runner, won the 1,000 run (2:30) by four seconds over Franklin's Nick Calitri and led King Philip High's 4x800 relay team to a first-place finish as the Warriors took third place.
Norberg took first place in the two-mile run (9:26.78), taking the title by a stride over Franklin's Tyler Brogan.
Attleboro High had to settle for ninth place overall, with its best two individual performances being a second place by Ethan Crosby with the shot out (47-7) and a fourth place by Nathan Seybert in the mile run.
Hockomock League Boys' Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Team scores: 1-Stoughton 107, 2-Mansfield 70, 3-King Philip 53, 4-Canton 50, 5-Oliver Ames 49, 6-Franklin 44, 7-Sharon 37, 8-Taunton 32, 9-Attleboro 21, 10-Milford 18, 11-North Attleboro 14, 12-Foxboro 12.
Attleboro placements: Mile 4-Nate Seybert 4:40.41, 9-Ethan Sylvia 4:49.74; 600 7-Joey Soucy 1:27.43; Long jump 10-Kaiden Murray 19-0; Shot put 2-Ethan Crosby 47-7 1/4; 4x800 relay 6-Danny Hasenfus, Zach Stromfors, Shane Cataloni, Zach Martin, 9:09; 4x400 relay 7-Victor Centeno, Seybert, Matt McMahon, Soucy, 3:44.
Foxboro placements: Mile 4-Ryan Proulx 4:35.40; 55 10-Ali Naisri 8.78; Long jump 7-Adam Connoly, 20-3; 4x200 relay 6-Tyler Hagen, Ali Naisri, Liam Sweeney, Adarsh Yerramrddy 1:33.43; 4x800 relay 8-Tim Behn, Joe Cusack, Nate Palter and Ryan Proulx 9:14.07.
King Philip placements: 55 4-Sean McCombs 6.79; 600 4-Joe Van Joseph 1:25.35; 1,000 1-Mike Griffin 2:30, 4-Nathan Farkash 2:46.09, 7-Eric DeLorenzo, 2:48.05, Mile 6-Daniel Botte 4:43.86; Two mile 1-Michael Norberg 9:26.78; Shot put 8-Chidi Ezuma-Ngwu 42-8; 4x800 relay 1-Eric Delorenzo, Noah Hurd, Nathan Farkash, Mike Griffin, 8:29; 4x200 relay 7-Delorenzo, Hurd, Farkash, Griffin, 1:37.39.
Mansfield placements: Mile 1-Owen Mullahy, 4:34.00, 7-Ben Giffen 4:46.28; 1,000 3-Mike Mullahy 2:41.22; Two mile 6-Owen Mullahy 10:20.56; 300 4-Jack Rivard 36.72; 55 6-Jack Wall 6:86, 7-Joe Cappelletti 6:89; 55 hurdles 4-Andrew Williams 8.15; Shot put 7-Nico Holmes 44-0; High jump 2-Williams 6-4; Long jump 2-Williams 21-2, 8-Jack Wall 21-1/2; 4x800 relay 3-Anthony Cardoza, Ben Giffen, M. Mullahy, Chris Leonard, 8:44.8; 4x200 relay 4-DaSean Peters-Wolfe, Jack Wall, Dylan Buchanan, Jack Rivard, 1:30.03; 4x400 relay 5-Raffi Marvella, Jack Taylor, Chris Verros, Caden Riley, 3:39.
North Attleboro placements: 600 10-Jack MacLaughlin 1:29.05; Mile 10-Kyle Robinson 4:50.20; 55 hurdles 8-Nick Taylor 8.58; Shot put 3-Emmett Ruote 46-3 3/4, 10-Joseph Beckett 40-2 1/2; High jump 5-Colby Feid 5-10, 6-Nick Taylor, 5-10; 4x400 relay 8-Nathan Shultz Colby Feid, Jacob Silva, Alexander McCoy, 3:53; 4x200 relay 8-Shultz, Feid, Silva, McCoy, 1:37.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.