MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High football team is assured of home field for the MIAA Division 2 playoffs.
At least until the championship game.
“We’re the No. 2 seed right now,” Hornet coach Mike Redding said after practice. “If we win, we’d still be behind Natick. But if we lose, we’d drop significantly — we have to win to keep the No. 2 spot.”
That is the supreme incentive for the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division champions (4-0) heading to Attleboro High Saturday.
“If we lose, we’d go from two home games to no home games; this is a must-win for us,” said Redding. “The kids want to go undefeated in the league and being a playoff team, being able to play at home.”
For the Bombardiers (2-2), it means more than showing up at Tozier-Cassidy Field for the noontime kickoff.
The Bombardiers are currently the No. 7 seed in Division 1 and assured of a playoff spot for the sixth straight season. A win over the Hornets could vault AHS into the No. 4 spot, while a loss would drop the Bombardiers to No. 8.
“We have not missed the playoff since I’ve been here,” AHS coach Mike Strachan said. “We’re a young team; we have five sophomores that are starting. Mansfield has athletes all over the place. We’ve got to be better, we need the kids to play better,” the Bombardier coach said of two straight setbacks, to King Philip and Franklin.
“The thing with that is we have to play right,” Strachan said of better blocking and tackling, better reads on offense and defense, minimizing penalties, and extending the first-down markers. “We have to play better to give ourselves a chance against Mansfield, which is a very good football team.”
AHS has had bad starts in each of its past two games, trailing KP 7-0 at the half and netting just 37 rushing yards (against the rain and wind too) in the game. The Bombardiers trailed Franklin 23-0 at intermission and were limited to 101 net yards of offense in the game.
Junior running back Michael Strachan (438 yards) is averaging 73 yards per game and five yards per carry, but everyone else is under 100 yards on the season. Senior quarterback Jason Weir has completed 35 passes for 525 yards.
Impressively, AHS has forced 13 takeaways, nine of which have been fumble recoveries.
“When we’re playing physical, we can play with anybody,” Strachan maintains of his troops. “We played KP tough and they’re a physical team. And we have been a good defensive team all season except for last week.”
The challenges for the Bombardiers are all over the field. The Hornets have a touchdown threat with every touch of the ball by Cincere Gill (626 yards rushing, a 9.8-yard-per-carry average).
The Hornets possess a trio of running backs who can run inside and outside, with speed and strength — Vinnie Holmes (327 yards, 6.7-yard average), Michael DeBolt (207 yards, 4.2-yard average) and Nick Marciano (148 yards, 10.6-yard average).
And the Hornets have a steady presence of a QB in Jack Moussette, who has completed 28 passes for 350 yards. All told, Mansfield has amassed 1,566 yards rushing this season through six games (5-1), averaging nearly 300 ground yards per game and seven yards per carry.
“It starts with the offensive line, having four of those guys back from last year,” Redding said in praise of the work of tackles Jason Comeau, a 240-pound captain, 245-pound T.J. Guy, 245-pound center Noah Jellenik, and the guard, 240-pound Jake McCoy. The newcomer is the right guard, 220-pound senior Andrew Cowles.
“They’re big, they’re strong, they’re athletic,” Redding continued. “The O-line has done a great job of protecting Jack (Moussette). We’ve got good backs, we can give the ball to anybody and get some good yards. We have some guys who can break a long one.
“Gill is the breakaway guy, but the other guys and Anthony Comer are all capable of going the distance. We’ve had success running, and Attleboro is going to try to do the same.
“We’ve got to play better early in games. We don’t want to have to go to Marshfield or New Bedford,” Redding said of the MIAA playoff stakes involved against Attleboro.
North Attleboro at Stoughton
NORTH ATTLEBORO — In the Hockomock League game (7 p.m. at Canton High), the Rocketeers need to win in order to keep themselves positioned for an MIAA Division 3 playoff berth. “There’s still an outside shot, and a win would get us in,” North coach Don Johnson said of his two-win Rocketeers.
The outcome of the Plymouth-North vs. Silver Lake game and the fact that Bishop Feehan (one of North’s conquests) has a bye could impact the Big Red for the playoffs. “Even with a loss (against Stoughton), our value rating might be better because Bishop Feehan (two wins) has the weekend off,” said Johnson.
Beating Stoughton is a big task, as the Black Knights are coming off of a win against Milford while North was blanked at Canton. “We thought that the Canton matchup would be a good one for us too,” Johnson added. “They’re traditional (like Stoughton) in that they run the ball more — we’ve struggled against teams that throw the ball all over the place.
“Stoughton is big across the board, their line guys and their backs, so it’s going to be a challenge for us. There’s a lot at stake.”
Foxboro at Milford
FOXBORO — “There are so many different scenarios,” Foxboro coach Jack Martinelli said of the Warriors’ Division 5 playoff status. “If we’re good enough to win, we’d be in. But then it depends on what two or three other schools do this weekend to determine where we would be.
“If we lose the Milford game, there are still two or three other schools that we have to wait and see what happens. I don’t care if it’s a home field or not, so long as we get into the playoffs.”
For Foxboro to have a chance for victory No. 4 of the season means being able to harness some of the explosiveness and passing skills of Milford QB Colby Pires. “He makes them go, and they have some tough kids in that lineup. The big thing is that we can do it (secure a playoff berth) ourselves if we win. It it doesn’t work out, then it’s what those other two or three schools do.
“A lot is at stake. They’re 3-3, we’re 3-3. They’ve beaten the teams that we’ve beaten and lost to the teams that we have. So it’s kind of a toss-up.”
Oliver Ames at King Philip
WRENTHAM — After three consecutive MIAA Super Bowl appearances, KP coach Brian Lee can’t begin to think of the implications if the Warriors were to fall to Oliver Ames at Macktaz Field Friday night. The Warriors seemingly are a lock for the Division 2 playoffs, owning a 5-1 record.
But KP is not virtually assured of a home field berth. “If we win, that would do it, but if we lose, then we could drop to No. 5, and there goes the home field,” Lee said. “That would be a tough pill to swallow.”
KP will not supplant Natick or Mansfield, if both teams both win, but the Warriors could very well be at No. 3. “If we win, a lot depends on how other games play out,” Lee added. “There’s so much happening — we do not want to lose.”
In the absence of injured running back Ryan Halliday, KP senior QB Robbie Jarest (nine TD passes) has engineered wins over Attleboro and Taunton, while the Warrior defense has allowed just 13 points through eight quarters. Alex Behling (four TD catches) and Brian Wassersug (three TD passes) have helped moved the chains.
“We still have some young guys on the line; we know that it’s going to take some time, so hopefully they can step up to the challenge because OA has some talent,” Lee added.
