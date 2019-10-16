ATTLEBORO — There have been plenty of times this season that Attleboro High football coach Mike Strachan has shaken his head in disbelief, and countless occasions in which he has challenged the decisions made by game officials.
So then he has to review game film and determine whether what he is seeing in reality is actually the nature of the infractions on the field. This has been a testing season for the area’s football coaches, with a new set of rules and often questionable interpretations of those rules.
“Some of it is bad luck, but some of it is not moving our feet,” Strachan said of the flags on the Bombardiers — like four consecutive offensive line penalties last Friday against King Philip which stalled a drive, or the 110 yards walked off against the Bombardiers against Oliver Ames.
The Bombardiers will have to be moving their feet, especially on defense, against the pass-happy Panthers of Franklin High, who invade AHS for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, holding is caused by not moving your feet,” Strachan added. “Not that the refs are wrong, but I went back to the film and three of those penalties that we had on the four false starts, there was one. We were not actually offside. But, it’s a big deal giving them 20 yards in penalties.
“It killed the drive. But those are the things that we can control, to move our feet, to control the play cleanly and not get penalties. We have to clean that up.”
The Bombardiers (3-2) are positioned for a Division 1 South playoff berth, but could enhance their status with a win over the three-win Panthers.
“No doubt, you’ve seen the amount of penalties across the board go up,” Strachan said of the new rules and their interpretations. “You’ve seen that in every school. It’s easy for me to complain about it.”
“There’s way too much room for interpretation of rules,” Strachan said. “We’ve gotten 15-yard penalties on crack-back blocks that weren’t penalties.
“We’ve got to continue to play at a high level, we’ve got to play more consistent, this is a really important game for us.”
Oliver Ames at Mansfield
For the Hornets, closing in no less than a share of the Kelley-Rex Division title, improved seeding for the MIAA playoffs and a home field berth, are goals to be gained in beating the Tigers. So long as the penalty flags are not flying, which has been a regular recurrence for Mansfield.
“Penalties are just killing us, killing drives — we’ve just got to clean that stuff up,” said Hornet coach Mike Redding. “We’ll be tough to stop if we can kind of play mistake-free.”
Mansfield (4-1) is playing “very good defense,” according to Redding, the Hornets combining size and strength up front, a terrific cast of linebackers with Michael DeBolt (10 tackles), Vinnie Holmes (31 tackles, five QB pressures) and Nick Marciano (14 tackles) and the quickness of Cincere Gill in the secondary to defy offenses.
“OA is doing a good job running the ball, they have three good backs and the fullback (Nathan) Cabral is an all-league player,” Redding said. “It’s old school Wing-T but we’re familiar with that offense since we’ve run it for so long here.
“Right now, it’s about clinching the league title, fight for the top seed and build momentum in playoffs and there’s only two Fridays left before the fun begins in Division 2 South!”
King Philip at Taunton
“I definitely think there are more flags,” Warrior coach Brian Lee said of the number of flags waved the Warriors way this season. “The new rules definitely have been hard to figure out.
“It feels like it’s going both ways,” Lee said. “It’s a learning curve for everybody, for us the coaches, the players, the refs.
“It’s kind of like we’re all figuring it out together. Without a doubt, the holding penalties are different. We had a facemask penalty, but it was only five yards — I thought all facemasks had to be 15 yards. That’s NCAA rules, not the new rules. You never know where the ball is going to be spotted.”
Taunton presents some problems for KP.
“They’re big and fast and have a couple of guys who can really play,” Lee added. “Those guys are big up front, they’re scary, they’re hard to handle.”
Canton at North Attleboro
What has irritated North coach Don Johnson are not the penalty flags, but the moments at which they have occurred.
“If you look at it, we’ve probably had a similar amount of penalties, a normal amount,” Johnson said. “But for us, the penalties have come at the worst times.”
The Rocketeers host the 5-0 Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Beaupre Field, with the Bulldogs having outscored foes 134-27.
“Canton is very good, they focus on their running game,” Johnson said. “But maybe that’s a better match-up for us,” the Rocketeers being sounder defensively against the run. “They have a good quarterback, a good tailback, they have the whole package.”
Sharon at Foxboro
Other than one game, Foxboro High coach Jack Martinelli hasn’t noticed an abnormal amount of penalties being whistled against his Warriors.
“In the first two games, we had about 10 yards, but nothing where it’s been substantial yardage,” he said.
Foxboro (2-3) continues its quest for an MIAA playoff berth against a winless (0-5) Sharon team, which has yielded 181 points, “but they are not as bad as their record,” Martinelli said. “Again, with the penalties you can’t be giving teams extra yards or hurting yourself.
“It’s a learning curve for us and the officials.”
Martinelli specifically noted the spot of foul holding penalties, which can translate to 12, 15 or 17 yards from the spot of the foul instead of the former rule of 10 yards. “Now, you can lose 20, 25 yards on a play like that which is more than a personal foul penalty.
“Fortunately, the penalties have rarely been an issue for us, but I can see where there is a gray area there with the spot of foul penalties.”
