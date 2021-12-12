ATTLEBORO — It’s always a dream to coach at your alma mater, and Bri Hochwarter-Bracken is a dyed-in-the-wool Bombardier-Blue-and-White hoopster.
“Our practices have been pretty intense,” Hochwarter-Bracken, the new Attleboro High varsity coach said of preparing the Bombardiers for the intensity of the Hockomock League schedule.
Best of all for her and the Bombardiers, AHS has an All-Hockomock League player to build around in six-foot senior center Meg Gordon (Southern New Hampshire commit). Gordon was the No. 2 leading scorer (16.4) scorer in the league and a power in the paint defensively and rebounding (12.4), collecting 11 double-doubles in the Bombardiers’ 13 (9-4) games.
AHS has a fine complementary piece in 5-foot-7 sophomore Rylie Camacho, who similarly has a presence on offense and defense. And the Bombardiers added a transfer (from the Wheeler School in Providence): junior shooting guard Lily Routhier, the daughter of assistant coach Rachel Routhier.
Hochwarter-Bracken has four other seniors to lean on in senior captains and guards Lindsay and Hailey Perry, 5-foot-8 senior forward Lily Croteau and guard Avery Vieira. With Hailey Perry (ACL) out, sophomore veteran guard Kayla Goldrick fits in nicely.
Sophomores Mary Bosh and Molly Moore, along with 5-foot-6 freshman center-forward Vanessa Ellis, lend to the quality depth. “Vanessa reads the ball off the rim well and is good with putbacks,” Hochwarter-Bracken said of a source for secondary scoring.
The Bombardiers scrimmaged Notre Dame Academy, and “we’re making progress,” Hochwarter-Bracken said. “This is a pretty athletic team, we can get scoring inside and out. We can push the ball up and get defensive stops.
“We’re building off of what we did last year; we have that leadership with five seniors. We’re expecting a good season. Our experience will be huge.”
Mansfield
“We have some pieces to fit together, we have to work out some kinks,” Hornet coach Heather McPherson said, as Mansfield is coming off of a 9-4 abbreviated season. “We graduated six seniors, so we’re trying to find the right groupings.”
First and foremost is 5-foot-10 junior combination guard Abby Wager (9.8 ppg), an AAU player with floor awareness and dribbling and shooting skills.
Senior captains Anna Darlington and Kayla Doherty, along with junior point guard Olivia Salisbury, form a very competent backcourt.
“We have a lot of multiple-sport athletes,” McPherson said, and is looking at minimizing turnovers and maximizing the rebounding to breed success.
Senior captain Sophia Allen leads a frontcourt cast with senior Brooke Butler and versatile 5-foot-10 sophomore Kara Santos. “We have a handful of kids bidding for time.
“Abby looks good and Kara (Santos) played a couple of seasons of AAU and has really improved.
“They’re hungry to play,” McPherson said of the intensity in practice. “Some of them are finding that varsity experience and taking on more responsibility in their roles. They’re adjusting to a quicker-pace offense and we’re working on the combinations.”
Foxboro
Rest assured that coach Lisa Downs will have a most competitive Warrior team, even minus 1,407-point scorer Katelyn Mollica (Stonehill) and the defensive-rebounding wizardry of Jordyn Collins (Bryant). “Definitely, we have the potential,” Downs said after the Warriors scrimmaged Bishop Feehan, Millis, Walpole and Medfield.
The Warriors return five players from an 8-2 team during the abbreviated season. The Warriors have a trio of young players of impact: 5-foot-6 sophomore All-Sun Chronicle high-energy guard Erin Foley, versatile 5-foot-5 sophomore Cam Collins, and 5-foot-6 freshman guard Kailey Sullivan.
Blend that threesome in with their senior captains — 5-foot-10 center Hannah Blake (WNEC) and 5-foot-8 power forward Andrea Slattery — along with the toughness-minded and versatile junior Lauren Miley and impressive 5-foot-9 freshman guard-forward Ava Hill.
“Foley and Collins are huge impact players,” Downs said. “Cam put so much time into her game in the offseason; she’s developed into quite a player — she’s going to be fun to watch. Erin was our second-leading scorer (nine ppg) and can play on and off the ball.”
The Warriors pose matchup problems all over the floor.
“Because we graduated so many, I don’t think it impacted us so much this year,” Downs said. “We were kind of disappointed in that we were starting to jell as a team and the season was over.
“We’re young, so I had to go back to the playbooks and rework the offense not having Mollica,” Downs said of creating scoring from all five positions. “We can be a well-balanced team scoring-wise.”
King Philip
Former LaSalle Academy assistant coach Jeff Miskiewicz guided the Rams’ junior varsity team to a 26-1 record, and he wants to bring that same winning tradition to the Warrior program.
“We’re looking at our three senior captains,” Miskiewicz said of forward Liv Lafond, guard Liv Mollo and senior combination guard Julia Marsden being the lightning rods.
KP has a definite anchor in the frontcourt in junior center Emily Sawyer for rebounding, defense and points in the paint, paired up front with sophomore Maddie Paschke.
Junior guard Jackie Bonner has been in the regular varsity rotation for two seasons and is joined with seniors Devin Dugan and Mia Bennett, junior Leah Santoro, along with sophomores Jordan Bennett and Kylie Watson.
Miskiewicz is looking for Bonner and Lafond to be consistent and effective scorers “and (Jordan) Bennett is a good shooter too. We’ll be a high-energy team.
“I’ve been very encouraged, they’re very coachable and working hard,” Miskiewicz said, adhering to man-to-man defensive principles.
“We’ve seen great improvement. We have some great athletes, but we’re only bringing back five girls with varsity experience. We’re going to be a fun team to watch.”
North Attleboro
Athletes all over the floor, versatility and depth, a balanced scoring attack — they’re all in the offing for Big Red coach Nikki Lima-Correia.
At the guard positions will be senior captain Summer Doherty, seniors Chloe Mearn, Mandi Hanewich, Abby Camello, Katherine Sheytanian, junior Ava Mckeon, along with freshmen Sam Sweeney and Sam Faria, who bring “movement without the ball.”
Up front, senior captain Taylor McMath is joined by seniors Carly Guertin and Haley Carr and 5-foot-10 freshman Maryellen Charette.
“Summer (Doherty) is such a good athlete and scorer,” Lima-Correia added. “Maryellen (Charette) in the frontcourt, she has great footwork and is very aggressive, and Ava (McKeon) will be a huge part of this team; she’s a good athlete, has good hands and finishes well,” Lima-Correia said of the scoring potential in the absence of graduated 3-point shooter Amanda Kaiser (11.7 ppg).
“A lot of our offense is going to be going to the basket,” Lima-Correia said of creating points off of the defense and not relying as often as much on a perimeter game. “We can kick it out, but I think Summer (Doherty) and Ava (McKeon) will score — they can make that 10-foot shot. With them slashing to the basket, they both have good hands and finish around the rim.”
North scrimmaged St. Raphael Academy and Seekonk. “I was pleasantly surprised,” Lima-Correia said of the progress, coming off of a 4-7 season. “The girls that came in, they’ve played with the Badgers (AAU program), so they have experience,” Lima-Correia said of the depth being built. “The understanding of the game has really come along. And bringing back so many, we have familiarity.”
