MILFORD — Senior guard Katelyn Mollica moved within 12 points of reaching the 1,000-point plateau in her career at Foxboro High, leading the MIAA Tournament-bound Warrior girls’ basketball team to a 44-17 victory at Milford in a Hockomock League game.
Foxboro’s full-court pressure limited Milford to merely seven points over the first 16 minutes of play, but the Warriors owned merely a 17-7 advantage due to shooting woes.
“We didn’t have a good shooting night, we didn’t play especially well,” noted Foxboro coach Lisa Downs of the Warriors, who took a 33-10 lead into the fourth quarter, limiting the Scarlet Hawks to just three third-quarter points.
Shakirah Ketant tallied six of her Warrior-best 14 points during a 16-point third quarter, and Abby Hassman added eight points. Foxboro next hosts Stoughton Friday.
Oliver Ames 60, Attleboro 32
EASTON — Nyah Thomas scored nine points, but the Bombardiers of Attleboro High were unable to overcome a 15-point halftime deficit in losing the Hockomock League game.
“We couldn’t get any good looks against their defense,” AHS coach Marty Crowley said of combating Oliver Ames’ pressure. The Bombardiers (7-10, 4-9) next host King Philip Friday.
King Philip 65, Taunton 57
TAUNTON — The Warriors moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament in taking home a hard-earned Hockomock League victory over the Tigers.
KP (9-7) hit 10 3-point field goals in the game, staking itself to a 30-22 lead by halftime. Taunton was never able to dent the Warrior lead to fewer than six points during the second half.
Faye Veilleux tallied 20 points and Faith Roy 18 for the Warriors, while Caroline Aaron added 10 points. KP next visits Attleboro Friday.
North Attleboro 39, Sharon 29
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers overcame a four-point deficit (25-21) entering the fourth quarter to rally past the Eagles and win the Hockomock League game, keeping their post-season hopes alive.
Eliza Dion scored eight of her nine points during the fourth quarter to pull out out the North victory.
Summer Doherty 19 points for the Rocketeers (8-7), who held a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and a 17-13 margin at halftime.
Doherty scored 11 first-quarter points to put North in front, “then we got slow and flat,” coach Nikki Correia said of North scoring just one second-quarter point and just four in the third quarter. Some strong two-way work at both ends of the floor by Olivia Forbes enabled North to prevail.
North hosts Milford Friday.
Franklin 67, Mansfield 41
FRANKLIN — The Hornets fell behind 48-17 by halftime and dropped a Hockomock League match at unbeaten and No. 1-ranked Franklin.
Freshman Abby Wager poured in a career-best 11 points, while Kayla Vine added eight to lead the offense for Mansfield. The Hornets (6-11, 5-8 Hockomock) are on the road at Oliver Ames Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.