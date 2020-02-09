BOSTON -- Senior Lily Wetherbee turned many a head during the Hockomock League Girls' Championship Track and Field Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center, winning two events in leading the Rocketeers to second place among the competing teams.
Wetherbee won the 55 dash (7.40), nipping Milford High's Sarah Flanagan (7.43). Wetherbee also claimed the long-jump title (18-4 3/4) by nearly a foot over Jada Johnson of Sharon.
And Wetherbee also took second place in the 300 (41.72), being nipped at the finish line by Flanagan (40.99) to total 28 individual points for the Big Red.
North compiled 77 team points, second only to Sharon (88). The Rocketeers took second place in the 4x400 relay with Tess Collins anchoring the team, and also second in the 4x200 relay with Marissa Daley anchoring the unit.
Mansfield High had eight individual top-10 showings, with Katie Miller taking second place in the 1,000, and both the 4x200 and 4x800 relay teams taking third place.
The King Philip Warriors had 11 top-10 performances, with Mya Evans taking second in the two-mile (11:46) by an 11-second margin.
For Attleboro High, the Bombardiers received a 3-4 finish from Kelly Neuendorf and Diana Blouin in the mile run, as the duo finished four seconds apart.
Hockomock League Girls' Championship Track and Field Meet
At the Reggie Lewis Center, Boston
Team scores: 1-Sharon 88, 2-North Attleboro 77, 3-Milford 57, 4-Oliver Ames 55, 5-Franklin 47, 6-tie: Taunton 46, 6-Mansfield 46, 7-King Philip 37, 8-Attleboro 25, 9-Stoughton 16 10-Canton 10, 11-Foxboro 3.
Attleboro placements: Mile 3-Kelly Neuendorf 5:38.42, 4-Diana Blouin 5:42.28, 9-Maddie Ellis 5:54.34; Two mile 9-Kim Esteban 12:40.86; 55 Hurdles 10-Meghan Panzer 9.77; 300 4-Cassondra Stuger 42.82; Shot put 4-Kamsi Igbobi 33-7; 4x200 relay 9-Abbey Menutole, Nirali Trek-Najera, Igbobi, Stuger 1:53.84; 4x400 relay 8-Anna Beck, Rebecca Rainey, Tizia Hernandes, Tiziana Hernandez 4:40.54; 4x800 relay 6-Blouin, Ayla Santoro, Ellis, Neuendorf.
Foxboro placements: 300 9-Meghan Murphy 45.12; 600 8-Emma Dahl 1:44.90; 4x800 relay 7-Casey Dahl, Emma Dahl, Mable Linck, Emily Steele 11:41.5; Long jump 10-Murphy 15-5 3/4.
King Philip placements: 55 9-Sofia DelVecchio 7.70; 300 6-Allison Beltramini 43.79; 600 6-Charolotte Majer 1:44.47; 1000 6-Isabel Crocker 3:19.45; Mile 7-Ryenn Hart 5:48.26; Two mile 2-Mya Evans 11:46.16, 6-Mikayla Griffin 12:33.79; 55 hurdles 6-Milan Simmons 9.35; Shot put 5-Bailee Ziolkowski 31-6, 6-Sara Vigevani 31-3; High jump 9-Victora Priestly 4-8; 4x200 relay 5-Sophia Delviecio, Victoria Priestly, Grace Lawler, Allison Beltramini 1:52.81; 4x400 relay 9-Emily Dowling, Abigal Meader, Brianna Quirke, Milan Simmons 43.5; 4x800 relay 8-Crocker, Eva Pisani, Hart, Majer 11:15.59.
Mansfield placements: 55 8-Gabrielle Devlin, 7.72; 600 5-Caitlin Dumouchell, 1:44.31; 1000 2-Katie Miller 3:12.66; Mile 6-Emma Lamson 5:47.21; Two mile 4-Tessa Lancaster 11:59.06, 8-Jessica Alestock 12:35.73; Shot put 8-Alissa Cooke 30-9; Long jump 3-Anna Buckley 17-3/4; 4x200 relay 3-Paulen Waters, Kaylee Smith, Meghan Driscoll, Gabrielle Devlin 1:51.37; 4x800 relay 3-Miller, Grace Doyle, Lamson, Lancaster 10:39.95; 4x400 relay 5-Maria Sevastos, Celia Puleo, Kelsey Hubler, Caitlin Dumouchell 4:25.79.
North Attleboro placements: 55 1-Lily Wetherbee 7.40; 300 2-Wetherbee 41.72; 55 hurdles 3-Aliva Etienvere 8.97, 4-Ari Preacher 9.00, 8-Cassidy Becker 9.38; Shot put 9-Alivia Byrne 30-1; High jump 3-Aliva Etienvere 4-10, 6-Ari Preacher 4-10, 7-Cassidy Becker 4-10; Long jump 1-Wetherbee 18-4 3/4, 4-Etienvere 16-8, 7-Cassidy Becker 16-2; 4x200 relay 2-Tess Collins, Kailey Lockavitch, Emily Nardelli, Marissa Daley 1:49.05; 4x400 relay 2-Nardelli, Lockavitch, Collins, Kadence Peri 4:18.51; 4x800 relay 5-Abby Gallagher, Allison Carter, Marta Botelho, Cate Hanewich 10:46.63.
