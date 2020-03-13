MANSFIELD — The annual Hockomock League Sports Charity Basketball Classic has been canceled due to concern over the coronavirus that has swept the state and the nation.
“This decision was not made lightly,” tournament organizer Ryan Lanigan said of the annual benefit showcasing the Hockomock League’s best basketball talent. “It’s certainly a night that I know a lot of people looked forward to each year.
“Not only is it disappointing that we won’t be able to highlight all of the talent, it’s even more disappointing that we won’t be raising funds through admission to donate to the Mass. Chapter of the ALS Association.”
The boys’ and girls’ games were scheduled to be played Friday at Mansfield High School, but when the Mansfield Public School system announced restrictions on the use of facilities from outside groups in the wake of Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker’s Friday announcement of a state of emergency, the James Albertini Gymnasium was declared off limits.
Hockomock League Sports sought counsel from league member athletic director and coaches for an alternative site, but none were available due to the health concerns for large gatherings.
“With that considered, and out of an abundance of caution for the participants, volunteers, and attendees, we decided to cancel the event,” said Lanigan.
