It’s a new look for a well-respected league.
The Hockomock League published a new logo embodying what it calls “the key components of the League’s long historical tradition and modern core values,” according to a press release.
The league partnered with Jeff Eagles Creative, school principals and athletic directors and finalized “a year-long process to develop the brand and logo that will stand for the League for decades to come.”
Eagles established an impressive résumé while working with NHL franchises like the Boston Bruins, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs.
Eagles worked with Canton High athletic director Danny Erickson as the Bulldogs remade their symbol prior. His relationship with Erickson, who was league chairman during the 2017-18 year when the project began, along with his credentials made him the right man for the job.
Breaking down the components:
Each of the components has a specific purpose and meaning, conveying both the history and core values the Hockomock strives to promote.
“First, for centuries, the five-sided banner has been used as a canvas for symbolic representations of families and kingdoms. In more recent times, it has also been the base shape used to commemorate achievements, and thus makes the perfect base for the Hockomock League’s primary identity,” the press release said.
“Second, like links in a chain, the interlocking ‘H’ and ‘L’ ligature communicates some of the core values of the Hockomock League, including unity, strength, and community shared by the 12 schools.
“Third, stating boldly the League origin date celebrates the importance of history and tradition that the League has upheld for over 87 years.”
“Fourth, Gold has always been a highly-valued entity, used to symbolize excellence. It is the perfect primary color to represent the value of the Hockomock League,” the release stated.
The Hockomock League logo will be seen starting this fall, in which it is expected to be featured on social media, banners, uniforms, awards and even playing surfaces like turf and courts.
