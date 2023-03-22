Hock Stars_Dennis Yarmouth Girls Hockey
Hockomock Stars’ Emma Rabinovich battles for the puck this past season.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — The seven-team high school girls hockey co-op team known this past season as the Hockomock Stars is no more, and will return to its previous identity of the Mansfield-Oliver Ames-Foxboro co-op next season.

The one-off season for the Stars saw them finish 1-18. The Stars added players from Stoughton High and Sharon High to their team, along with Attleboro High and North Attleboro High, to build the co-op team ahead of the winter season. Now, with Stoughton and Sharon’s numbers high enough to field a girls hockey team going into next season, both schools are going forward with their own team instead of the co-op.

