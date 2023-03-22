ATTLEBORO — The seven-team high school girls hockey co-op team known this past season as the Hockomock Stars is no more, and will return to its previous identity of the Mansfield-Oliver Ames-Foxboro co-op next season.
The one-off season for the Stars saw them finish 1-18. The Stars added players from Stoughton High and Sharon High to their team, along with Attleboro High and North Attleboro High, to build the co-op team ahead of the winter season. Now, with Stoughton and Sharon’s numbers high enough to field a girls hockey team going into next season, both schools are going forward with their own team instead of the co-op.
Two schools will replace Stoughton and Sharon, joining the co-op for next winter, but it has yet to be decided what schools will join, said co-op head coach Jamie Mullen.
“Everyone’s trying to forecast the numbers and make sure it’s even and has enough to field a team,” Mullen said. “The paperwork has to be submitted as final to the MIAA before June and there will definitely be a more definitive answer by then. It allows everyone to get to know each other earlier. Everyone was aware and I was told up front this was going to be a one-year deal.
“I had made sure to let the parents and players know it may go on for more than one, but this is what I was told,” Mullen added.
Mullen said it was a battle to get everyone together from different towns at the same time, adding that the never-ending battle for ice time locally made it tougher.
“Seven, that was a lot. Especially because of the distance for them and the times,” Mullen said. “The school day-ending times were different, the logistics of it made it very difficult to schedule games, practices and busses. Then we were fighting for ice time at the rink because they wanted to give us a 3 o’clock hour, but it means I can’t have half the team there. For that to not happen again will be a relief, honestly. It made it really difficult and you felt bad all the time.”
Players who played on the Stars this past winter were allowed to keep their jerseys from this season.
