FRANKLIN — Former Shamrock and Crusader Lauren Manis has now become an Ace.
Manis, who first starred on the Bishop Feehan High basketball court, was selected by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA draft Friday night.
The College of the Holy Cross senior center, who finished her Crusader career with over 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, was the 33rd player taken overall in the draft.
Seleted in the third round by Las Vegas, Manis finished her four-years at Holy Cross with 2,020 points and 1,188 rebounds.
On Sunday afternoon, amidst family, friends, neighbor and teammates, Manis was celebrated with a hometown parade in front of her family house in Franklin.
“I am so thankful and humbled to be selected,” said Manis, the first Holy Cross player to ever be drafted by the WNBA, and just the second player ever drafted from the Patriot League.
“This is a dream come true,” added Manis. “I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Aces family.”
The Aces, coached by former Detroit Piston legend Bill Lambeir, had traded their first and second round picks in the WNBA Draft to the Dallas Wings a year ago in a trade for three-time All Star center Liz Cambage.
“Looking at who is on the (Aces) roster, it’s just an unreal experience,” Manis told the Las Vegas Review Journal of being the lone player selected by the Aces in the WNBA’s player selection process. “I’m ready to become more of a guard and play that (shooting guard) role.”
The WNBA conducted a virtual draft through ESPN because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Manis, a resident of Franklin, averaged 18.6 points and 11.5 rebounds this season, while connecting on 46.3 percent of her shots from three-point range. She started 121 of 122 games for the Crusaders during her four-year career, becoming the first men’s or women’s basketball player in school history to surpass the 2,000 career point and 1,000 career rebounds.
She was named to the First-Team All-Patriot League in each of her last three seasons, and made the Patriot League All-Defensive Team as a senior.
Manis was a member of the 2016 MIAA Division 1 State Championship team as a senior at Bishop Feehan and over her four-year career, the Shamrocks won 79 games — notably snapping a 63-game win streak by Braintree in the Division 1 South Sectional title game.
The Aces advanced to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs last season after finishing 21-13 during the regular season and in second place in the Western Conference.
The Las Vegas Aces have been a professional women’s basketball franchise since 1997 and the current roster includes former University of South Carolina All-American forward A’ja Wilson, the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 WNBA draft.
Aces GM Dan Padover recently signed five-time WNBA All-Star free agent guard Angel McCoughtry (Louisville), a two-time Olympic gold medalist.
“She’s got a really quick release,” Padover told the Review Journal of Manis’ shooting skills. “(We’re) kind of looking for some skill set that can help us, and we’re always looking for another (3-point shooter). That’s really what we saw in her.”
Padover has contructed a Las Vegas roster built for a WNBA championship with three All-Stars in Kayla McBride (Notre Dame), Liz Cambage (Australia) and Wilson; the reigning Sixth Man of the Year in Dearica Hamby (Wake Forest); two former No. 1 overall picks in Jackie Young (Notre Dame) and Kelsey Plum (Washington); a five-time All Star in McCoughtry; and a three-time All Star in Danielle Robinson (Oklahoma).
“We think our team is good and we’re ready to go play — whenever that may be,” Padover said.
The Aces were slated to begin their 2020 season May 17 at home against Dallas at the Mandalay Bay Events Center.
Manis began to further tailor her inside-outside game while playing in the MT Elite program under current Adelphi University coach Missy Traversi, who played professionally in Europe. It was one of Manis’ first calls upon her selection to Traversi to thank her for development.
“I think everyone who understands women’s basketball at a high level, it makes perfect sense when you see what (skills) she has,” said Traversi. “She has every attribute to play at the next level.
“No matter where she goes, she’s going to shine.”
“We always talked about her playing overseas, but with the virus, she wasn’t sure that she would be able to get over there,” added Traversi.
“She’s the kind of person who is going to compete no matter what. They expect her to play multi-faceted positions. She’s like a Swiss-army knife, she can do everything.”
Manis, according to reports, said that she “never thought” of herself as a shooting specialist, merely a player who could score points in a variety of ways. “What stood out was my quick release. I think they (Las Vegas) liked my overall game.”
The WNBA expanded its regular season from 34 to 36 games. The league was scheduled to break July 11-Aug. 15 for the Olympic Games, but the international competition was cancelled and postponed to 2021 in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.