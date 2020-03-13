ATTLEBORO — After four seasons of guiding the Attleboro High School boys’ hockey program, Mark Homer is stepping aside as Bombardier head coach.
“Coach Homer is a passionate coach and valued teacher in our school community,” AHS Athletic Director Mark Houle said. “His tireless efforts to promote and advocate for AHS ice hockey was evident throughout his years.”
Homer led the Bombardiers to a 30-46-7 record over his four seasons and to a pair of MIAA Division 3 South Sectional appearances in 2018 and in 2019. The 2018 team compiled a 9-9-2 regular season record and lost in the first round of post-season play, while the 2019 team posted a 10-8-2 slate and lost in the first round of the tournament.
Prior to coaching at Attleboro High, where he is a member of the faculty, Homer served as the head coach at Oliver Ames High.
During his tenure, Houle said that Homer “provided numerous opportunities for student-athletes, including advocating the reinstatement of the junior varsity team this season.”
Homer will continue to serve as Attleboro High softball coach.
