Hoopster Ladd a team player for Rocketeers

When George Ladd began to take a different look at the backboard, he took a different approach to the game of basketball.
The North Attleboro High School senior transformed his game from a back-to-the-basket center-forward through most of his formative years on the hardwood to a face-the-basket multi-dimensional individual who can play any position on the floor and help his team.
“I’ve improved my ball-handling, my shooting, so that I can play outside and that helps me play inside, in the post,” Ladd said.
The 6-foot-5, 185-pound Ladd just very well might be the most under-appreciated player in the Hockomock League.
Not only is Ladd capable of handling the ball, distributing the ball, defending, shooting and rebounding the ball, but his skill set and mindset are based strictly on team concepts, enabling his teammates and being the best teammate that he can be.
Ladd has proven it repeatedly over the past two seasons for the Big Red, with becoming an All-Hockomock League selection as a junior, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds per game.
He presents the Rocketeers with an opportunity to win every game, a senior captain who prefers that his rebounding totals, his defensive stops and his assist totals take precedent over any points produced in the scorebook.
“He loves basketball,” said North Attleboro High coach Sean Mulkerrins. “The great thing about him is that he doesn’t need to have the ball to impact the game positively. He’s old school in that regard.”
Ladd’s game “turned around” when he went from being a post player in North Attleboro youth leagues to taking a different outlook, working on the perimeter, developing an outside-inside game by participating in the Mass. Premier Courts program.
Ladd does his work inside of the 3-point stripe, more apt to convert an offensive rebound into a basket than to launch up a trifecta shot.
“What AAU basketball did was that he put him on the perimeter more than he would have had he not played at that high level,” Mulkerrins said. “Where he is now and where he was as a sophomore, he’s much more comfortable facing the basket, he’s much more comfortable on the perimeter.”
Ladd moved up to the varsity level as a sophomore and got a smattering of starting assignments. He moved into a full-time starter role as a junior.
“We saw his ability to finish down in the post as a sophomore and that continued last season,” Mulkerrins said. “He’s really improved his ability to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim.”
More impressively, Ladd is a member of the National Honor Society with a resume of advanced placement and honors courses. Understandably, too, in that his dad, George Ladd Jr., is a psychology professor at Rhode Island College and former swimmer at UMass-Amherst and his mom, Lisa, is a teacher in the Franklin school system.
Ladd plans to study business at a college with a strong business program.
“I’m not sure if I want to play or not,” Ladd said of potential Division II or III programs. He has Division I programs in mind as well, but that would be all business and no basketball.
“It’s definitely been a thought of mine, to play basketball in college, but I’m picking a school first because of its academics,” Ladd said. “School work is important to me. I want to make sure that I’m going to a good school.”
“He can play at the next level with the right fit,” Mulkerrins said of Ladd’s collegiate prospect potential.
Ladd’s basketball success shines in every facet of the game.
“He has a nose for the ball, that’s the first thing that you notice about him,” Mulkerrins said. “His motor doesn’t start when he gets the ball, most kids are waiting for the ball.”
Ladd goes to the backboard, especially at the offensive end of the floor.
“We teach offensive rebounding, we talk about where to go,” Mulkerrins said. “Offensive rebounding is not something that you see in today’s game, I don’t know where he got it, but I’m glad he got it. It isn’t something that kids naturally have.”
Ladd is quick to the ball and has terrific instincts, he’s a play ahead. His anticipation level and ability to read the next action, the next pass, the next play are what makes Ladd so valuable.
“He has very long arms and he’s quick to get up and get back up again,” Mulkerrins said of Ladd’s launch pad in battling for the basketball off of the backboard and rim. “He’s got these go-go gadget arms and he’s able to extend.”
Ladd maybe a natural right-handed player, but he can take it to the basket with both hands.
“With that long span of his, he’s able to extend left or right and finish. And if he misses, he’s the first guy to get his own rebound,” Mulkerrins said. “At the high school level we utilize him in a multitude of ways. He’s going to get double, triple, quadrupled teamed (defensively), yet he’s a willing sharer of the ball.
“He can do a little bit of everything at this point, and he’s 100 percent competitive.”
This season, Ladd led North with 12 points in a debut game, a two-point loss to Oliver Ames. He followed that up in North’s first win of the season with 19 points, cashing in on all five of his fourth quarter free throws against Stoughton.
“I’m barking about defense and I’m on him,” Mulkerrins recalled. “I was on him pretty hard about his defensive effort and being the senior captain. He comes off the court and as soon as the game is over and says, ‘Coach, can you be more specific about what I’ve got to do? I want you to be hard on me, I want to get better.’”
“He’s not the kid who walks around saying I’m a Hockomock League All-Star, I’m a senior, I’m entitled. He really has that humble work ethic. He wants to get better even as he ends his high school career.”
In the re-match with Stoughton on the hardwood of North’s Pickering Gymnasium, Ladd scored 11 of his 21 points during the fourth quarter, while also taking in eight rebounds in the win.
Ladd shot 50 percent from the floor as a junior and he averaged better than three offensive rebounds per game, as well as two assists and 1.5 steals.
Ladd scored a career-high 27 points last season in a five-point loss to Division 1 South Tournament titlist Mansfield. That was after scoring a then career-high 26 points to go along with 14 rebounds and four assists against Framingham; a 21-point effort against Attleboro; a 20-point, seven-rebound game against Foxboro; a 21-point game, scoring 17 second half points against Stoughton.
Ladd played for Mansfield High School assistant coach Bob Introini with the Mass. Premier Elite team.
“He’s played a lot of high-level basketball, he’s played against kids who are bigger and stronger,” Mulkerrins said. “George is a tremendous all-around player who really emerged. He’s developed a decent outside touch and now he’s just not a back-to-the-basket type of kid.”
While he played lacrosse for North Attleboro as a freshman and sophomore, Ladd has always been a basketball player, with youth leagues in Cumberland and North Attleboro, with MetroWest programs, with travel teams, with AAU teams.
“Basketball has been my passion since middle school,” he said. “I’ve always been really competitive. I watched guys in the NBA (he didn’t adopt No. 33 because of Larry Bird either) and I’d go out in the driveway.”
Ladd has been with the Mass. Premier program for about five seasons now.
“That definitely helped me, it’s so competitive and we travel to play against the best teams in the state and in New England,” Ladd said. “That expanded my game; it’s helped me play different positions.”
Ladd has been on the floor with Mansfield High stalwarts T.J. Guy, Brendan Foley and Jack Colby, and Bishop Feehan Shamrocks such as Adam Drummond, Charlie Olson, Billy Oram and Eric Nelson.
In these pandemic times, when gyms and playgrounds were closed, the light in the Ladd driveway was always on at night for his drills, shooting, shooting and shooting some more. His sister Megan is a sophomore member of the North Attleboro’s girls’ basketball team.
“It was a challenge this year to play basketball (in high school), it’s good that me and my teammates stayed together and played some on whatever outdoor courts we could find,” he said. “It would have been a lot harder had we not touched a ball.”
Even wearing masks for practice and in games. “It was hard at the start, it definitely was a distraction,” Ladd said.
Ladd might be a predominant right-handed player, but has become almost ambidextrous, being able to finish with both hands inside.
“He’s got the motor and he’s only gotten better and better,” Mulkerrins said. “At the end of the night, you’re going to look at the book and he has 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Better yet, George has extremely high goals for himself.”
But those lofty goals and accolades haven’t translated into an inflated ego.
“It’s nice to be recognized as one of the best players in the Hockomock League, but it’s not something that I pay too much attention to. I’m not into stats; I’d rather be a good teammate.”
