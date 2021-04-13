PROVIDENCE — With four seasons of Big Ten basketball experience, Indiana University senior Al Durham has confirmed that he will attend Providence College as a fifth-year senior for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
“Al will fill a lot of roles for us as he is a veteran guard,” PC coach Ed Cooley said. “He has seen action in more than 120 games. I know that as good as a basketball player as Al is, he is even a better person and for that reason, we believe he will fit into our culture as we welcome him into the Friar family.”
The recipient of the 2 021 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, Durham is a native of Georgia.
In four seasons at Indiana, Durham started 97 of the 123 games he played. He scored 1,035 points and he ranks 51st on the Indiana all-time scoring list. Durham also grabbed 272 rebounds and recorded 240 assists. He shot 41.0 percent (321-783) from the field, including 35.8 percent (128-358) from behind the arc. Over his four seasons, he shot 77.3 percent (265-343) from the free-throw line.
In 2020-21, Durham, a team captain, started all 26 games. He was third on the team in scoring (11.3 ppg), and ranked seventh in the Big Ten in free-throw percentage (78.6) and in minutes played (32.5).
This past season, Durham shot 38.0 percent (38-100) from three and 78.6 percent (81-103) from the free-throw line. He scored a career-best 24 points at Northwestern.
