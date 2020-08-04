PAWTUCKET — Josh Taylor believed that not much would prevent him from taking the baseball and heading to the mound this season.
That was until the Boston Red Sox tested all of its players assembling for preseason training this summer and Taylor’s COVID-19 test returned positive.
“I think it’s very serious and people just need to do what they’re told,” said the left-handed reliever at McCoy Stadium where he is a member of the team’s taxi squad, awaiting a report to duty at the major league level, while also building back his arm strength.
Taylor, who pitched for Boston last season, threw a simulated inning in an intra-squad game Tuesday at McCoy and has pitched some live batting practice, but it’s nothing compared to pitching at Fenway Park or at some MLB park, even if it is in these pandemic days without fans.
“Throwing bullpens, you don’t get the sights,” Taylor said of pitching to a real batter and an umpire. “You don’t get the hitter to read. I feel good about my stuff right now.”
Taylor feels even better about his health after being quarantined in a Boston hotel room for two weeks even if he was proven to be asymptomatic.
“They (the public) need to wear their masks,” he said. “They need to take the right precautions just so we can get this thing over with.
“I was throwing into a sock in the hotel room just to get the throwing action, it was tough,” Taylor said of the monotony and being away from the ballpark. “It was tough to keep my head in the right place. I was just trying to power through it, saying to myself that I’m going to be ready.”
Acquired from Arizona in May of 2018, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound Taylor had a strong first season with Boston in 2019. He appeared in 51 games as a relief pitcher (with one start), having a 3.04 earned run average. The 27-year-old recorded 62 strikeouts over 47 1/3 innings and is hoping that he can work his way back into a regular relief role for the Red Sox.
Taylor was befuddled as anyone by his COVID-19 testing in that he didn’t have any symptons.
“It came as a surprise to me,” Taylor said of being told to stay away from the Red Sox. “I was asymptomatic, I had no idea what was going on, it kind of threw me off. I came in ready to go and be able to break with the team.
“We had to start the process over, do the full 14 days of quarantine just to be safe, make sure my teammates were safe.”
Having four months away from baseball due to the MLB shutdown of preseason training and the start to the 2020 season, then an unanticipated two weeks off upset Taylor’s timing on his plan to be in Boston.
“You’re trying to find a way to keep yourself ready,” Taylor said.
Taylor doesn’t mind going to McCoy Stadium, home of the PawSox. Neither does he mind the health and safety protocol in the clubhouse and facilities.
“My mindset, where I was two weeks ago when the season started, I was ready go to, that’s just the competitive nature in me,” Taylor said.
The he was informed that he was not among the chosen 30 for Boston’s roster, instead having a spot on the taxi squad until further notice.
“I’m watching every game, cheering,” Taylor said. “It’s just tough seeing something go on an me sitting back. I wish I could help, I wish there was something I could do. I know my time’s going to come, hopefully sooner rather than later.”
Taylor understands that he is an option that Boston has, a lefthanded reliever. “I still feel like I’m ready to go, but it’s no my call — when I get that, I’ll be ready for the opportunity,” Taylor added in the webcast.
“You do the best that you can with it,” he said. “It comes down to what you’ve wanted your whole life.”
