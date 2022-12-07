Providence St. Louis
Providence College’s Bryce Hopkins is emerging as one of the Friars’ most versatile players this season.

 Paul Connors / the associated press

PROVIDENCE — The analogy that Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley has for Bryce Hopkins is that of legendary NBA player Carmelo Anthony.

“He has all of those qualities — he can pass, he can shoot, he can handle the ball — he’s one of the most versatile dudes I’ve ever coached at any level,” Cooley said of the Friars’ sophomore forward, who once again influenced the outcome of a game, the latest being PC’s 99-59 victory over Manhattan Wednesday at the AMP.