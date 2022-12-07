PROVIDENCE — The analogy that Providence College basketball coach Ed Cooley has for Bryce Hopkins is that of legendary NBA player Carmelo Anthony.
“He has all of those qualities — he can pass, he can shoot, he can handle the ball — he’s one of the most versatile dudes I’ve ever coached at any level,” Cooley said of the Friars’ sophomore forward, who once again influenced the outcome of a game, the latest being PC’s 99-59 victory over Manhattan Wednesday at the AMP.
Hopkins led the way for the Friars (7-3) with a game-high 22 points, and 11 rebounds. Ed Croswell (15 points, six rebounds), Alyn Breed (12 points), Cliff Moore (12 points) and Devin Carter (12 points) also factored prominently.
Hopkins has displayed a willingness to be a presence in the paint, rebounding at both ends of the floor.
The Friars, entering the week, ranked No. 4 in the Big East with a plus 6.9 rebounding margin, No 2 in defensive rebounding and No. 4 off of the offensive glass.
Hopkins has been a focal point for the Friar rebounding figures due to his rugged 6-foot-7, 220-pound frame and his big, soft hands.
“He (Cooley) doesn’t worry about my points or what I score, rebounding is the main focus for me,” Hopkins said. “He wants us to rebound so that makes us much better in transition. I want to play smart.”
Hopkins has tallied six or more rebounds in nine games for PC thus far, being the team’s leading board man in six games, including Rider, Northeastern, Miami, Columbia and URI.
“That’s got to be part of the my game, to get into the paint — I try to get something going and get to the free throw line,” the transfer from the University of Kentucky said,
Hopkins accounted for 15 first half points (on 6-for-7 shooting) to go along with seven rebounds as PC produced its most prolific first half of the season in taking a 21-point lead after 20 minutes.
The Friars’ 53 points came on 64 percent shooting (21-for-33) with eight players scoring, owning a 27-10 rebounding edge and posting 28 points in the paint.
Hopkins collected a PC career-high 15 rebounds (five on the offensive glass) against URI, in addition to scoring 14 points for his second double-double (also Northeastern) of the season. Hopkins was a force during his 35 minutes of playing time against URI as PC out-rebounded the Rams and had 52 points in the paint.
“I make it a point to rebound, I kind of crash the boards as best I can,” said Hopkins, who has gotten to the free throw line a team-best 46 times, where he is shooting a healthy 76 percent too. “When the shot goes up, you try to get around who’s trying to box you out and go to the boards.
“That’s always been mt style of play, I’m a very physical player,” Hopkins added. “I can maneuver around my man, play smart and get the ball. Playing that way, with that physicality, is nothing new to me.”
The Friars have out-rebounded foes in eight games, winning seven of those.
“He’s learning how to be versatile,” Cooley said of Hopkins’ skill set all over the floor.. He’s very skilled around the basket,” Cooley added. “He should do more — the best of him we have yet to see. He’s going to be on everybody’s scouting report – we lost so much from last year, we’re going to need him.”
Hopkins has reached double scoring figures in nine of 10 nine games for the Friars too. But, it is his rebounding and defense which endeared him to Cooley, especially when presented with a second chance to become a Friar after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after playing in 28 games, but averaging just six minutes at Kentucky.
“You have to have the mindset that when the shot goes up, you go after the ball,” Hopkins said. “You crash the boards and hopefully something good will happen.”
In a series which dates back to 1932, the Friars and Bronx-based Jaspers (3-5) of the MAAC were meeting for the first time since 1990.
Hopkins had initially committed to Louisville before opting for Kentucky. He was ranked the No. 39 player overall in the class of 2021 out of Fenwick High in Oak Park, Ill., choosing the Wildcats over PC, Illinois and Indiana. The NCAA introduced the NCAA Transfer Portal in October of 2018.