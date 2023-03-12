PROVIDENCE — He has been battered and bruised, hacked and harassed, physically tossed to the floor.
The indignity of it all for Providence College men’s basketball forward Bryce Hopkins.
Were it to be on a public right of way instead of a basketball court, opponents trying to contain the forward progression of Hopkins to the basket, would be charged with a felony, at least assault.
Hopkins has found that despite the recognition that he has gained as a first-team All-Big East selection, there has been little, if no, protection of his skill set by the officials of late.
Hopkins will face further scrutiny from officials, and his former teammates, when the No. 11 seed Friars meet the No. 6 Kentucky in a first-round East Regional game Friday in Greensboro, N.C.
In addition to making eight, 10 or more trips to the free throw line — as he has made a habit of in his first season of Big East basketball — Hopkins has had to withstand the punishment that goes with trying to score on his forays to the rim.
Over the past five games, three of them Friars’ losses, Hopkins has been sent to the free throw line just 24 times, and made 19 foul shots.
“I definitely know that we’re a tournament team,” the rugged 6-foot-7, 220-pound playmaker said Sunday at the Ruane Center on the PC campus, where the Friars learned of making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance in the 12 seasons that Ed Cooley has been head coach.
And because of the University of Kentucky transfer, a sophomore with a top-50 pedigree coming out of Oak Park, Il., Hopkins’ talent gives Cooley reason to boast, “Don’t be surprised to see us in the Final Four.”
The Friars have outscored 15 of their 20 Big East regular season foes at the free throw line, with PC having taken 213 more chances at the charity stripe than their opponents.
Hopkins has taken a team high 186 free throws (the most of any starter in the Big East) and has made 76 percent (143) of those charity chances.
“We’re a physical team, the Big East is physical but my game is suited for that,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins ranks fourth in the Big East in scoring (16.1 per game) and No. 2 in rebounding (8.5 per game, 264 total). He also has 10 double-doubles on the season and ranks third in the Big East in defensive rebounds (at 6.9 per game; 213 taken down) and fifth in minutes played (at 34.6).
Case in point in Hopkins “right of way” being altered on his drives to the basket was against UConn in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Hopkins was absolutely manhandled during the first half, being limited to five field goal attempts (making one) and just two free throws.
“It’s so delicate, they’re trying to do the best they can,” Cooley said in defense of the officials. “We do have the best officials They call what they see. I’m not saying it’s perfect, but hopefully, we get some better calls.”
Hopkins scored 13 of his Friar-best 16 points during the second half, while playing all 40 minutes and resurrecting the Friars’ recovery from a 26-point deficit with over 12 minutes left to just five with three minutes remaining on the Madison Square Garden scoreboard.
“There’s a lot of emotion for me in that game (Kentucky), so I just have to prepare myself for whatever they try to do,” Hopkins said. “It’s going to be a tough battle, but I think we match up well with them,”
Hopkins is the first Friar to earn All-Big East First Team honors since Ben Bentil (2016) and Kris Dunn (2016). He became the first Friar since Jamine Peterson in January 2010 to have a 20-20 game (points and rebounds).
Hopkins is one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and the two-time NBA MVP, the annual honor in its ninth year recognizes the top power forward in Division I men’s college basketball. He was also a mid-season candidate for the Naismith Award, and the Oscar Robertson Award.
“All season long, we got better and better with all of the new players that we had,” Hopkins said, the Friars winning their first 15 home games, eight of them in Big East competition for the first time. “We felt that we were an NCAA Tournament team, we’re going to come back harder,” after having lost three straight games, to UConn, Seton Hall ad Xavier.
The Friars reached the round of the Sweet 16 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with a similar roster of transfers. Without much doubt, Hopkins might rank next to Dunn as the two most prized recruits in the Cooley era. PC is one of five Big East member schools to be participating, joining Marquette, the No. 2 seed in the East, UConn, the No. 4 seed in the West, Xavier, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest and Creighton, the No. 6 seed in the South.
“I’ve had to deal with physical play all through my career, from high school on up,” Hopkins said. “Being physical and playing physical — that’s my game and my body is well-suited for that.”
Still, though, Hopkins would like to think that officials will call the obvious fouls when he bulldozes his way to the basket and not just offensive charging calls.
“It does get frustrating at times, trying to do what I do to help my team win,” Hopkins said. “I just have to play through it all.”