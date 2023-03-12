AP All-Big East Basketball

Providence College forward Bryce Hopkins, a transfer from the University of Kentucky, and the Friars will face the Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Friday in Greensboro, N.C.

 Steven Senne / The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE — He has been battered and bruised, hacked and harassed, physically tossed to the floor.

The indignity of it all for Providence College men’s basketball forward Bryce Hopkins.