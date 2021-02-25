PROVIDENCE — The wavy blond locks, the long strides and his unabashedness in taking 3-point shots has distinguished Noah Horchler as an identifiable member of the Providence College men’s basketball team.
Horchler has scored in double figures in three of the past six games, hitting 12 of 25 shots from 3-point range over that span, including three in a PC career-high 20-point effort to spark a 15-point Friars’ win over Xavier at Alumni Hall on Wednesday.
“They call me the ‘White KD (Kevin Durant),’ ” Horchler chuckled of the ribbing that he takes from teammates. “I’m just ready to contribute, to show what I can do.”
The 6-foot-8 redshirt senior from Melbourne, Florida, arrived in Friartown as a transfer from the University of North Florida, having to sit out the 2019-20 season.
Horchler has started in 10 of the 23 games in which he has suited up, averaging six points and five rebounds per game.
“I really enjoy him,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of Horchler’s personality. “Kudos to him for being patient with his development. He’s been playing well over the last three or four weeks. He’s getting more comfortable with what we’re doing and adjusting to the way that we want to play to utilize his strengths.”
Cooley suggested prior to the season that Horchler could be a weapon with his ability to score at the rim and with his shooting range.
“I was more of an inside post player (at North Florida) because we didn’t have a true big,” Horchler said of his pre-PC days. “I had plays that they would call for me. It was similar to our (PC) offense.”
Horchler has focused on his face-up shooting instead of playing with his back to the basket. He was expected to fulfill an inside-outside role similar to former Friar Emmitt Holt, but it has taken better than a half-season for him to find a role and develop some consistency.
“It took a lot of hard work, a lot of shots in the gym,” he said. “It’s just getting more comfortable day by day.”
Horchler scored 15 points against Xavier, including a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers.
David Duke is the 53rd Friar to score 1,000 points during his career, moving eight points above that plateau in a victory over Xavier, but it was his nine assists and nine rebounds which allowed the Friars to win their 12th game of the season. That moved PC above .500 on the season for a No. 80 rating on the NCAA NET ratings to keep themselves aligned for the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re not dead yet,” deadpanned Cooley, hoping that perhaps a half-dozen Big East member schools will receive NCAA Tournament bids. “The game is about toughness, toughness travels– if you defend and rebound, you’ll give yourself a chance (to win).
“If we go to the Big East Tournament and do well, there are possibilities for the Friars.”
The Friars had six games in 18 days, but benefited from having a full eight days off before meeting Xavier.
“Playing three games in a row with one day off in between, that’s a stretch,” Horchler said. “That’s not that we shouldn’t be able to do that, but having a week off, to prepare for Xavier, helped us.
“We know that we’re right on the edge (of an NCAA berth), we’re coming out determined to win.”
Nate Watson (15 points on 7-for-10 shooting) and Horchler (20 points on 7-for-14 shooting) took the pressure off of Duke to produce points against Xavier. Those combined 35 points and 16 combined rebounds helped the Friars upend the No. 52 Musketeers (12-5). Moreover, five Friars reached double scoring figures in the win.
Horchler played for a year at Eastern Florida State University after high school. He then played two seasons at the University of North Florida, starting in 58 of the 61 games in which he participated – averaging 11.7 points per game as a freshman, 16 points as a sophomore — shooting 54 percent from the floor over those two seasons in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
“I loved our energy, we played desperate, we played together,” Cooley said of the Friars’ win over Xavier. “This has been an up and down season for us, there have been some disappointing losses. We talk a lot about playing in the moment, playing with more joy.
“What we’ve emphasized is playing with a lot more pace. We didn’t want a grind-it-out game (against Xavier), we wanted a full-court game.
“You have to adjust to your personnel, we’re at our best with this group when we’re playing more in transition versus trying to grind everything out. Everybody is doubling Nate, they’re trapping David.”
Getting point guard Jared Bynum back from a groin injury, getting freshman guard Alyn Breed to gain confidence and getting production and strong play (51 rebounds over the last six games) from Horchler lend hope for the Friars with two regular season games left and the Big East Tournament.
“It’s been a different year for us,” Cooley said. “When the ball gets stagnant, we get stagnant. Anytime that you have an active ball, you have active bodies, you normally get good offense.
“When we play desperate, there is zero margin of error for the Friars.”
