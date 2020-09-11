ATTLEBORO — Alex Howard, the teaching pro at the Lakeville Tennis Club, teamed with Jack Murphy to post a straight-sets shutout victory in the opening round of the men’s division during the Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament Friday on the courts at Finberg Field.
Howard, a native of Dartmouth who attended the Wheeler School in Providence and the University of Richmond, and Murphy advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.
Also in the men’s division, Jean-Paul Dujardin, who overcame a recent bout with leukemia, teamed with Ashish Kapoor to take a three-set opening round victory, winning a super tiebreaker third set 14-12.
In the men’s senior division, Bob Ovoian and Peter Anghinetti overcame a 5-9 deficit in the decisive third set super tiebreaker to prevail 12-10 to advance.
Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament
Friday
First round
Men’s Doubles Division
Alex Howard-Jack Murphy def. John Chamant-Othneil Lopes 6-0, 6-0; Jean-Paul Dujardin-Ashish Kapoor def. Wilson Monteiro-Rui Monteiro 6-2, 2-6, 14-12.
Men’s Senior Division
Bob Ovoian-Peter Anghinetti def. Travers-Travers 6-0, 4-6, 12-10; Brian Dalrymple-Briggs def.Nair-Sri Nevulapally 6-0, 6-1.
Mixed Doubles Division
Chris Dohner-Mary Carroll def. Jen Greene-Dan Greene 6-1, 6-1; Roberta Preve-Chris Slater def.Mike Hynes-Serhant 7-5, 6-3;Botum Bennett-Andrew Bennett def. Scheer-Narayan 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Pereira-Jared Drzal def. Mangiaratti-Mangiarati 6-0, 6-1; Emily Manion-Scott Reznich def. Mia Valencia-Steve Valencia 6-2, 6-2.
Saturday’s matches
Men’s Open Division
Dan Langmead-Josh Langmead vs.Reznich-Murphy; Peter Anghinetti-Ovoian vs/ Reddy-Rasapalloi; Larkin-Armstead vs.Millett-Saavant; Mike Gomes-Oliveira vs. Andrew Brown-Keith Hendrix; Garland Kimmer-Jared Drzal vs.Rocchio-Samuel; Rui Monteiro-Monteiro vs. JP DuJardin-Kapaar;.
Men’s Senior Division
Dennis Corain-Narayna vs. Plath-Pereira; Tom Larkin-Charlie Shanley vs. Mike DiGiantomasso-Spadek.
Women’s Division
Dawn Curran-Cathy Davis vs. Scheer-Rindaspili; Nancy Hartnett-Preve vs. Missy Traversi-Nader; Manion-Mangiaratti vs. Colleen Durno-Neale;
