ATTLEBORO — Having participated in four matches on Saturday in the Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament at Finberg Field, former Attleboro High Bombardier Dr. Greg Bartek was back on the courts Sunday for four more matches.
“I’ll find out if I have the legs to do said it,” said Bartek, a practicing dentist, eight-time Attleboro Singles Tennis Tournament champion and a member of the class of 1989 at AHS, after teaming with Cumberland’s Gary Muldowney to advance to the Men’s Open Division title match.
Unfortunately for Bartek and Muldowney, they were unable to track down the salvos hit from the other side of the court from Lakeville Tennis Club pro Alex Howard and Plymouth’s Mike Murphy, who took home a 6-1, 6-1 championship verdict.
Bartek had played two Senior Open Division matches on Saturday and a pair of Mixed Doubles Division matches with former Bishop Feehan Shamrock Missy Traversi, the women’s basketball coach at Adelphi University on Long Island.
Buoyed by a breakfast of shredded wheat and an avocado, while staying hydrated with water throughout his morning and afternoon sessions Sunday.
“Four matches is a lot to ask, I’ll have to think about that some more,” Bartek said of his eight-match in two-day grind. “I didn’t cramp up at all, I ate my bananas and took fluids, so I was doing all right.”
Against Howard, a native of Dartmouth, former University of Richmond Spider and ranked No. 1 in New England six times in various division and Murphy, Bartek and Muldowney were deadlocked at 1-1 after two games in both sets and then proceeded to lose five straight games in each set.
In the first set, Howard held service in the third game for a 2-1 lead and then with Murphy gained a service break in the fourth game.
Murphy held his service in the fifth game as Howard craftily constructed a touch volley to go up 40-15 and Murphy closed out the game with a forehand down the middle.
Howard and Murphy gained another service break in the sixth game. Murphy uncorked a forehand down the middle for 40-30 lead. Then Howard followed with a strong backhand that was returned wide for game point. Howard then lost just one point on his service in the seventh game with Murphy snapping off a nifty backhand down the middle.
“Those guys are too good, they were hitting on all cylinders,” Bartek said of the title match. “They complemented each other very nicely. They didn’t give us an opportunity to get going. They were too strong.”
Bartek held his service in the opening game of the second set, but Howard deadlocked the score on his service, hitting a terrific backhand crosscourt for a 30-15 edge.
“They played the conditions, the surface really well,” Bartek added. “If I have an opportunity to get out and play, I do, but this is a lot, this is pushing it — it (four matches a day) isn’t conventional.”
Howard and Murphy then gained service breaks in the third, fifth and seventh games to close out the match. “This was such a well-run and competitive tournament, I can’t wait to come back next year,” Howard said.
Attleboro Doubles Tennis Tournament
at Finberg Field
Men’s Senior Doubles Division
Tom Larkin-Charlie Shanley def.; Mike Klabhan-Jack Daly 6-2, 6-0; Semifinal round: Tom Larkin-Charlie Shanley def. Brian Patch-Tom McNulty 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Jack Daly-Mike Klebhan def. Greg Carpenter-Manny Pacheco 6-0, 6-7, 6-1.
Men’s Open Doubles Division
Alex Howard-Mike Murphy def. Greg Bartek-Gary Muldowney 6-1, 6-1; Semifinal round: Bartek-Muldowney def. Tom Larkin-Ryan Hanstad 6-3, 6-1; Howard-Murphy def. Garland Kimmer-Jared Drzal 6-3, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles Division
Alex Howard-Liz Straub def. Greg Bartek-Missy Traversi 6-4, 3-6, 6-3; Semifinal round: Liz Straub-Alex Howard def. Roberta Preve-Chris Slater 6-0, 6-0; Missy Traversi-Greg Bartek def. Botum Bennett-Andrew Bennett 6-4, 6-2.
Women Doubles Division
Liz Straub-Mary Carroll def. Botum Bennett-Tricia Gallo 6-0, 6-1; Semifinal round: Straub-Carroll def. Missy Traversi-Mary Nader 6-3, 6-4; Bennett-Gatto def. Paula Heagney-Thea O’Donnell 6-4, 6-3.
