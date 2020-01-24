FRANKLIN — A sharp-shooting Attleboro High boys’ basketball squad turned the tables on powerful Franklin High Friday night, qualifying for a spot in the MIAA Tournament with a 63-51 upset victory.
“It was a good effort from our boys,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said.
Attleboro senior guard Brian Ciccio scored 10 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter while senior forward Jason Weir “really stepped up in a big way,” Houle noted after Weir scored 15 points, including eight in a crucial third quarter run that helped Attleboro keep the Panthers at bay.
Senior center Qualeem Charles was the other Bombardier in double figures with 10 points and dominated under the boards throughout the night.
“They are a good shooting team,” Houle said of the Franklin, which slipped to 11-2. “Our defensive effort was very good.”
The Bombardiers raced out to an early lead, at one point leading Franklin 17-8 with 2:42 left in the first quarter, and kept the pressure on throughout the first eight minutes.
Attleboro outscored Franklin 22-13 in the opening quarter and never gave up the lead, even as the Panthers sought to claw back.
Franklin outscored Attleboro 12-10 in the second quarter, thanks in part to 3-pointers by senior guards Jack Rudolph and Steven Karayan. But Attleboro kept up the pace, with crucial treys by junior guard Justin Daniels, Weir and Ciccio to leave Attleboro with a 32-25 lead at the half.
The Panthers matched the visitors practically shot for shot in the third quarter, with five players players scoring field goals.
Both teams ended the quarter with 16 points, but with Attleboro clinging to a 48-41 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
That’s when Franklin’s usually potent offense seemed to sputter to a stop with only Rudolph and Karayan able to find the net, with a 3-pointer and a field goal apiece.
The Bombardiers took full advantage of the Panthers’ lapse, piling up 15 points in the fourth quarter, including five from the paint.
The Panthers could not buy a free throw throughout the night, with only one point from two attempts from the charity stripe.
Attleboro (11-2, 9-1 Hockomock League) next plays Tuesday at Milford in another Hockomock League road tilt.
