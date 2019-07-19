NEWPORT — For a 21-year-old who never played a match on grass before Wimbledon, but advanced to the fourth round at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club earlier this month, France’s Ugo Humbert is presenting a reasonable facsimile to his pro tennis career idol Roger Federer.
“I get experience, I learn,” said the No. 48-ranked Humbert after winning his marathon quarterfinal match 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 over Ilya Ivashka at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships on Friday.
“These are tough conditions with the bounce,’ Humbert said of the comparatively soft grass off of Bellevue Avenue at the Hall of Fame tourney to the almost “hard court” grass at the All England Championships.
“I’m playing good right now, for my first season on grass,” said Humbert, who is the No. 4 seed at Newport where he received a first-round bye then ousted 2018 finalist Ramkumar Ramanthan, losing just four games in his first match.
Against the Belarus-born Ivashka, Humbert saved 10 of 13 break points, survived eight double faults and won just 16 second-service points.
Humbert moves into the semifinals against three-time champion, No. 15 ranked and No. 1 seed John Isner, who uncorked 24 aces in beating Matthew Ebden 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Isner converted 19 of 25 first-service points in winning the second set and converted 16 of 17 first serves during the third set.
The southpaw Humbert is from Metz, France. He turned pro in 2016 and has been on the European circuit, primarily playing at the Challenger level, winning four titles. He has 12 ATP Tour career wins, 11 of which have come this season.
Playing on an outside court, Humbert noted that “the bounce was higher. The court was better (than the stadium court). It wasn’t easy because everybody is speaking, moving. To move on, I’m very happy. I enjoy the game, right now I’m serving well.”
Humbert won 19 of 23 first-service points in the third set of the two-hour, 26-minute, 201-points test of endurance. He went up 3-1 in the first set, lost three straight games, gained a service break to go up 5-4, saved three break points only to lose his service in the 10th game and then gained a second service break in the 11th game on a disputed end line ball.
The second set was a similar roller coaster for Humbert, who dropped his service in the fourth game, and fell behind 4-1.
“I tried to relax, to be more focused on the game,” Humbert said. “I was a little bit stressed.”
The scenario was the same for Humbert in the third set as he saved a break point to hold service in the third game, gained a service break in the sixth game for a 4-2 lead and then saved four break points on his service to take a 5-2 advantage.
Humbert overcame a two-set deficit to best Gael Monfils at Wimbledon in addition to topping Marcel Granollers and Felix Auger-Alisasime before losing to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in three sets.
Humbert has had his share of setbacks too, losing in the first round of the Australian and French Opens, two of 11 first-round losses for him.
“All of the opponents that I face push me to (play) great tennis,” Humbert said. “My game is serve and volley.”
Humbert left home at the age of 12 to enroll at the French National Training Center, currently working with Cedric Raynaud.
Oddly enough, Humbert hasn’t been enjoying the fruits of Narragansett Bay eating seafood during his first visit to Newport.
“No, my father is a butcher,” he said.
Also advancing to Saturday’s semifinal round for a second straight year was Spain’s 31-year-old and No. 98-ranked Marcel Granollers, 6-3, 6-0 over Mischa Zverev, along with 22-year-old Kazakhastan native Alexander Bublik, the No, 7 seed who won 12 of the final 14 games in beating Tennys Sandgren 0-6, 6-3, 6-0.
