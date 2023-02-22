STORRS, Conn. — The Providence College men’s basketball team was exposed in the lane of Gampel Pavilion by the UConn Huskies Wednesday night.
The Huskies dominated the backboards by a 40-20 rebounding margin and scored 42 points in the paint, 15 of which came on second-chance points, in an emphatic 87-69 conquest of the Friars in their Big East Conference clash.
“We want to create momentum going into the Big East Tournament and the NCAA’s,” UConn’s fifth-year head coach Dan Hurley said, the Huskies having won seven Big East Tournament titles. “That was another Big East war. So many of these games come down to one-possessions.”
The Huskies not only held the Friars without a field goal for a nine-minute stretch of the second half, UConn also reeled off 14 straight points to turn a 55-52 nailbiter into a 17-point lead with just over seven minutes remaining.
“Their physicality, the big-time atmosphere, it was Connecticut’s best games of the year from start to finish,” said PC coach Ed Cooley. “We were soft, we had so many defensive lapses, we were not connected enough.
UConn shot 50 percent (16-for-32) from the floor in the second half, hitting five of 11 3-point shots, while gaining a 24-8 rebounding edge over the final 20 minutes.
“They’re hard to guard,” Hurley said of the Friars’ inside-outside offense, ranked No. 3 in the Big East in scoring offense (78.9) and No. 1 in rebounding (39.8). “We showed some fight and a lot of toughness.”
The 18th-ranked Huskies (21-7; 10-7) were prepared to meet the PC challenge, ranking No. 1 in the Big East in scoring defense (64.3), field goal defense (.409), 3-point shooting defense (.293) and defensive rebounding (30.4).
The No. 20 Friars (20-8; 12-5) are bidding for their seventh NCAA bid in Cooley’s 12 seasons as PC head coach.
“The ball was moving, we got good looks,” Hurley said. “We can overwhelm people at center, that’s the formula for us.”
Jordan Hawkins (20 points, six rebounds), Alex Karaban (16 points on 7-for-12 shooting), Adama Sanogo (16 points, five rebounds) and Tristen Newton (12 points, seven rebounds) helped the Huskies avenge a 12-point loss in Providence earlier in the season.
“We just didn’t have it, emotionally, mentally, physically — that’s on me, ” Cooley added. The Friars were limited to 23 shots in the second half (making nine) and fetched just three offensive rebounds. “it was a game that they (UConn) needed to win and they played like it. There was a better CYO game that this crowd could watch.”
Bryce Hopkins (16 points, but no rebounds), Jared Bynum (14 points, but only two assists) and Noah Locke (11 points, but only one 3-pointer) paced PC.
“They played better offensively and we got frustrated when the ball is not going in the basket,” Cooley said. “We didn’t follow the scouting report.”
Through seven lead exchanges and seven ties, UConn gained a 37-32 lead at the half. Despite eight turnovers (yielding eight PC) points, the Huskies shot 57 percent (16-for-28) from the floor and had assists on 10 of those field goals.
The Friars took their cue from Bynum (12 points, four 3-pointers) as Croswell (no points in 16 minutes), Carter (2-for-7 shooting) and Hopkins (six points on six shots) were kept under wraps by the Huskies’ man-to-man defenses. The Friars were unable to take advantage of five UConn turnovers through the first eight minutes of play due to 3-for-12 shooting from the floor.
PC held its largest lead at four points (22-18) at the 13-minute mark. The Friars were out-rebounded by a 16-12 margin, allowing 20 points in the paint and oddly enough didn’t get to the free throw line once.
“We’ve beaten some of the best teams in the country, but teams go through stretches, we should have spread out our losses more,” Hurley added. “I don’t think the schedule lined up great for us – Providence (at 12-point loss) is a zoo. Marquette, Xavier, those are hard places to win.”
Hawkins hit a 3-pointer for the Huskies just 66 seconds into the second half, then Sanogo scored six straight points inside, UConn hitting five of its first eight shots, to build a 48-38 lead. After a Locke 3-pointer and a jam by Devin Carter, the Friars pulled to within 48-46 at the five-minute mark.
“With an improved defensive effort, it gets us back to where we want to be,” Hurley said of the Huskies then locking down the Friars. “We’re hoping to end the season on a roll and get our mojo back. I think we’re built for tournament play.”
From the five-minute mark of the second half, the Friars didn’t hit another field goal until Ed Croswell scored with 6:05 to go, making it 73-56. Both Croswell (eight points, five rebounds) and Carter (seven points on 3-for-10 shooting) were limited in their impacts.
“I promise the next time we play, we’ll have a different conversation,” Cooley said of the Friars’ preparedness. “Every team has to go out there and earn a win.”
FREE THROWS – PC is 6-5 in games decided by eight points or less, UConn being 2-4 … PC is 3-3 this season against top 25 ranked teams PC ranks No. 4 in the Big East in field goal shooting (.464) and field goal defense (.429) … PC is 15-1 when leading at the half, 5-7 when trailing at intermission … The Friars are just 12-26 in games hosted by UConn, being 5-6 on the road this season … PC is 18-5 when out-rebounding foes and 6-7 when foes score 70 points or more … The Friars next visit Georgetown Sunday … Much like PC, UConn has received sizeable contributions from newcomers, San Diego transfer Joey Calcaterra (30 3’s; .423 shooting) Algonquin Regional High product, freshman Alex Karaban (48 3’s; .397 shooting), both among the top 10 in the Big East and 7-foot-2 freshman Donovan Clingan (.675 field goal percentage; No. 2 in the Big East) … The Friars are bidding for their seventh NCAA bid in Cooley’s 12 seasons as PC head coach … “This is as good an environment as you can have in college basketball,” Cooley praised the UConn fans … “I don’t think the ball found him,” Cooley said of Hopkins not imposing his will. “He’s the best player in the Big East. The ball just didn’t go in the basket, they didn’t make any adjustments” … The Huskies are 14-2 at home this season.