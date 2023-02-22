Providence UConn Basketball

UConn’s Tristen Newton shoots over Providence College’s Alyn Breed during the first half Wednesday night in Storrs, Conn.

 Jessica Hill / The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. — The Providence College men’s basketball team was exposed in the lane of Gampel Pavilion by the UConn Huskies Wednesday night.

The Huskies dominated the backboards by a 40-20 rebounding margin and scored 42 points in the paint, 15 of which came on second-chance points, in an emphatic 87-69 conquest of the Friars in their Big East Conference clash.