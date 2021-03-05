STORRS, Conn. — Had the Providence College men’s hockey team beaten Northeastern University on its home ice at Schneider Arena, or even won in overtime or a shootout, the Friars would not have been in the precarious position of having to play a Friday matinee in the middle of Connecticut against the Huskies.
“There’s a lot of things that you can’t control,” PC coach Nate Leaman lamentied of the Hockey East Power Index, which has ranked and seeded teams in this COVID-19 season due to the unbalanced number of games played.
Only two-tenths of a point separated the fourth-place Huskies (51.45) from the Friars (51.43) before they met Friday with PC absorbing a 5-3 UConn shellacking.
“As coaches, you always want to be planning, organizing and in control,” Leaman said of entering the final weekend of the Hockey East season skating for the No. 5 spot in the standings and a first-round bye for the playoffs.
Ranked No. 15 nationally in NCAA Division I, the Friars now will most likely return to Storrs for a first-round Hockey East playoff game next weekend.
“You spend a lot of emotional energy on those things,” Leaman said of the daily challenges this season of not knowing when a positive test may occur, when a pause in the season might occur, how many bodies would be available to practice, wondering who his team might be playing the next weekend due to the patchwork nature of the Hockey East schedule.
“It’s just a lot of things that go on outside of the ice, that’s been the hardest part,” Leaman added. “It’s tough for your team to be a team together.”
The Friars (10-8-5) had split their previous two games with the Huskies (10-10-2), winning 4-0 at Schneider Arena, but losing 2-0 in Storrs. In the rubber match, the Huskies scored four first period goals, three on the power play by 6-foot-5, 225-pound Czech Republic native Jachym Kondelik at 10:19, 12:00 and 17:05 for his first three goals of the season to foil the Friars.
The Friars have been out-scored 22-14 in the first periods of games, seven times trailing after 20 minutes. Making matters worse, the Friars fell behind 5-0 24 second into the second period when the Huskies’ Jonny Evans scored his 14th goal of the season.
PC climbed back with a trio of goals over the first six-plus minutes of the third period — Tyce Thompson (No. 10 at 2:35), Parker Ford (No. 5 at 3:31) and John McDermott (No. 1 at 6:23).
PC has played more games (23) than any other Hockey East member with UMass-Amherst (22) and UConn (22) next. Teams have played as few as 12 games (Vermont) with most in the 15-18 game range.
“It’s 100 percent mental toughness,” Leaman said of PC’s first period. “It’s toughness. They struggled to stop the bleeding. We didn’t have mental toughness in that first period.
“You can’t make excuses, you have to get the job done,” Leaman added. “Seeing the kids every day is awesome. You get into these longer phases between games, you can have longer practices and develop the guys, work on more development aspects. That is a bonus.
“When you’re a head coach, you’re always thinking about the next opponent, next weekend and being efficient. Then when you get these breaks and you don’t know who your opponents are, you focus on your own individual players.
“I want 10 more games, I feel like we’re just starting to come together, to get it. I want more time,” he added. “You have to be committed to execute shift after shift.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.