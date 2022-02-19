When you look at the Attleboro High boys hockey roster, you wouldn’t be surprised to find a Jack, a Sean, a Noah, an Alexander, and a couple of Nicks and a pair of Michaels, but what you might not expect to find is an Avery on the team.
Because Avery Drainville, a 14-year-old freshman, is a girl playing on the boys team, and is the lone female on the Bombardiers’ 23-player roster.
Part of the reason that Drainville is playing on the boys squad is because Attleboro doesn’t have a girls program, but she tried out and made the team, and doesn’t sound intimidated by playing among 22 other boy hockey players. That’s probably because she’s never played on an all-girls team, and playing alongside boys has been a staple of her burgeoning hockey career.
“I’ve been playing hockey for (practically) my whole life,” Drainville said. “When I started playing, it was a little bit weird (to be playing with boys), but then it became a little bit normal. But now it’s a little crazy, because I’m playing against 14- to 18-year-olds.”
Though she doesn’t play other sports, Drainville caught the skating bug at an early age. She remembers first putting on a pair of skates when she was four or five, and her dad, who continues to play men’s hockey on the side, “steered me to it,” she said, “and he taught me how to skate.”
At first, Drainville seemed to take an interest in becoming a figure skater.
“But then I decided that wasn’t for me and that I wanted to play hockey,” she said.
Drainville has been playing at an early age in the local Devils Program, which stages a lot of its games at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro and welcomes players ages five and up. The Devils promote themselves on their website as “a program for those looking to provide their child a strong, family atmosphere where players learn to grow both on- and off-ice through on-ice skills sessions, on-ice practices and off-ice instruction.”
Playing the sport since she was 10 has allowed Drainville to become accustomed to playing with boys on a co-ed team, but rarely has she been the only girl on an all-boys team. She uses a separate locker room from her teammates for practices and games, which finds her preparing for her ice time alone while her teammates get ready in a nearby locker room, but it doesn’t seem to faze her.
Greg Chamberlain, who is the second-year hockey coach at Attleboro High and is also the director of hockey operations at the Canton Ice House rink, wasn’t unfamiliar with coaching girls on a boys team, as he mentored a pair of girls on last year’s AHS team, including Kylie Pleau, who had a four-year career on the ice in Attleboro and now plays for the Curry College team.
“Going back a ways, I’ve coached middle-school teams, so I know it’s not uncommon (for girls to share the ice with boys),” Chamberlain said. “There’s a lot of (talented) girls playing, not just in high school.”
Drainville said she’s treated no differently than the boys by her coaches, teammates and opponents.
“They’re nice to me,” Drainville says, “and they always include me. They treat me the same.”
Chamberlain agrees: “Yeah, a lot of the guys played with Kylie (Pleau) growing up, and played with Emily (Davignon) last year, so they understand that the (roster) numbers are tight and we get what we get, but they participate in drills with (Avery), and she gets treated like a normal player.”
Work ethic
Though Drainville doesn’t get a ton of ice time skating on the third line during games, Chamberlain credits her attitude and work ethic.
“She shows up at practice, tries her hardest, understands the game situations, and when I call her name, she goes out there and does her best,” he said.
Drainville believes her biggest strength on the ice is “my positioning; I always know where I’m supposed to be,” she said, and adds that in addition to her speed, “I’m physical; I’ve gotten hit a few times, but when I get hit, I get right back up.” Chamberlain concurs, saying, “She’s a good skater, and she can get up and down the ice.”
As an athlete during the throes of the pandemic, Drainville kept in shape working on the skills that are inherent to the game she loves. “I have a shooting net in my basement where I shoot pucks, and I did some skating and rollerblading,” she said.
Not that she doesn’t enjoy playing on the Attleboro boys hockey team, but she also looks forward to playing with and against girls in the coming years with the New England Pioneers hockey program at the NESV, which fields teams at the under-8 through under-16 age groups. Despite this new opportunity, Drainville hopes that she continues to play for AHS team the rest of the way.
Scholastically, even though she’s a freshman, she’s got her future sights set on a career in the courtroom.
“I am aiming for criminal justice,” she said. “I think I might want to be a lawyer or something in that field. I know that I like history.”