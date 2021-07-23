FOXBORO — Once again, Bruce Arena switched his starting lineup for a match at Miami, inserting a half-dozen different starters for the kickoff, producing not just points, but a 5-0 win.
One of those was Icelandic midfielder Arnor Traustason, who had come off the bench as a reserve for three straight matches. Making his 10th start of the season, Traustason scored his first two MLS and Revolution goals.
“Some of the chip off my shoulder is gone now,” Traustason said of finding the back pf the net. “It was fantastic to get those goals. It just shows our roster is big. Everybody is on their toes. Everybody wants to play.
“So it’s just when the time comes, everybody’s ready. And we showed that.”
Traustason made his first start in nearly a month, but that is no guarantee that he will be on the pitch at Gillette Stadium Sunday at 6 p.m. against Montreal.
“I don’t know exactly, but it’s something that is much more different than I’m used to,” he said of his transition to the MLS. “I didn’t get any preseason with the team. So, it was almost just straight into training, some individual training to begin.
“It’s always hard when you don’t have any preseason at all. It took some time to build.”
Arena was patient and understanding in Traustason’s transition.
“Any player that is pushing to get a goal and finally gets it, it’s important for their confidence, so I’m sure he’s feeling good about it,” Arena said of his performance. “He’s getting there. He’s a good player and he comes from a league that has some similarities to MLS. I didn’t think the transition would be tremendously difficult as opposed to players who come from South America, for example. So, he’s making the transition.
“I think the goals were very important for his confidence, because he’s had some chances over the last 10 games or so and has failed to convert.”
The 25-year-old Traustason scored in the 15th and 36th minutes of the first half at Miami and converted 35 of his 36 passes successfully.
New England (9-3-3, 30 points) has been atop the Eastern Conference since mid-May.
Traustason has been stationed in a central midfield role rather than outside.
“It’s nothing new to me, this position, to be honest,” he said. “I feel more comfortable there in that kind of formation. I played it a lot in Malmö. “I was playing in the midfield a lot. So, it’s nothing new and I enjoy this position very much.”
Traustason signed a two-year contract with New England in March with a one-year option. He entered MLS with more than 275 appearances in Sweden, Greece, Austria, Norway and Iceland. He has 40 caps representing Iceland in international competitions.
Adam Buksa scored two goals for New England as well in that match and Traustason intimated that he has developed a connection.
“We are two guys that understand football, so it’s just a matter of understanding each other,” Traustason said. “Now, I’ve been here that long, so we were starting to form some connections with other players.
“It was something that I’ve been waiting for,” Traustason added of his pair of goals. “I’ve been getting close a couple of times. I have to keep my head down and just work hard, because this league is not easy. It will not come on its own.”
