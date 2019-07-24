Attleboro — From Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada to Commerce Boulevard in Attleboro, it has been many a winding road to the hockey rink for Dylan Schuett.
“I enjoy it here, the people, the food,” the swift-skating forward said after several twirls on the ice at the New England Sports Village where the Northeast Generals of the North American Hockey League were conducting tryouts for the upcoming season.
Schuett began his journey playing in Calgary for the Edge Elite program for four seasons. Then in his first season (2017-18) in the EHL with the Bedford, Mass.-based East Coast Wizards, Schuett netted 33 goals and delivered 64 points in 48 games, being named the Rookie of the Year.
That gained him notice for the NAHL, where he played the first half of the 2018-19 season with the Brookings Blizzard in St. Cloud, Minnesota. His Christmas gift was having his rights traded to the Generals.
“I played last year (31 games with the Generals) so the pressure is kind of off,” Schuett said in between sessions, like the near 200 others at the rink, looking to play NCAA hockey and then professional hockey.
“It’s not so much as making the team, but you still have to continue to prove yourself.”
For Joe Stanizzi of Chelmsford, the No. 1 ranked netminder in the New England Prep School League last season at Middlesex Prep and Michigan’s Thad Marcola, who pumped in 25 goals last season with the Generals, there is never a day that is not a good day being on ice.
And the trio will get many more of those days. Schuett, Stanizzi and Marcola all made the Northeast Generals Tier 2 team.
“The big difference is the season itself, it’s a lot longer than prep school hockey where you’re playing 30-35 games a year,” Stanizzi said. “At this (NAHL) level, you start the season in September and it goes through April with playoffs.
“It’s all about keeping your body healthy.”
Stanizzi knows all about that with the number of pucks his body absorbed last year at Middlesex, a .500 team which missed out on the playoffs. Stanizzi sported a NEPSL best 1.84 goals against mark with a .949 save percentage.
“I saw a lot of shots,” the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Stanizzi said of being between the pipes. He was in the Generals’ tryout camp last year and had a better feel for the tryout process, what it takes to get noticed this season. “Whatever you have to do to stop the puck, you do.”
Marcola can play at center and at wing and his size (6-foot-2, 195) lends him special notice when he is on the ice – why he is back for his third season in the Generals program.
He played in 41 games during the 2017-18 campaign, having 14 goals and 11 assists. Last year, the Almont, Michigan native played in 47 games, putting up 71 points with 25 goals and 46 assists at the Tier 3 level.
“You have to make sure that you’re always moving your feet,” the 20-year old Marcola said. “You never can stay still on the ice. Hockey is such an up-tempo game and I’ve noticed that it just gets faster and faster every year.”
Marcola feels right at home in the Bay State too, “I like seafood now,” he added. “I know that I can play, so for me this year, I know what I’ve got to do.”
With nearly 30 states and 20 countries represented on the ice for the Generals’ tryouts this week, Schuett likes to think that his experience and stature stand out.
“It’s a good feeling to come in as a second year player,” Schuett added. “I know how it’s (NAHL, the Generals) how it’s run – how things are organized and managed.
“I know what to expect. I know that I can play at this level – I just need to show it again.”
