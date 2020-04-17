MANSFIELD — The immediate concern is whether there will be a spring sports season for high school student-athletes across the commonwealth.
If so, the other concern is just how long it will be — eight, 10 or 12 games with a modified tournament playoff structure all possibilities.
Some 20 states nationally have already canceled the spring spots calendar, but the MIAA is awaiting further jurisdiction from Governor Charlie Baker as to a specific timetable.
“I think that we’ve changed our schedules five times already,” said Norton High Athletic Director Aaron Sumner, hopeful for the best of a challenging situation, but fearful of the worst — a second semester without academics and athletics for Lancer student-athletes.
The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee voted by an 18-0 margin for the proposal to have basically a one-month period for regular season competition with a June 12 cutoff for playoff qualification in sports such as baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and boys’ volleyball.
The proposals, pending secondary schools returning to class by May 4, would allow for sectional tournaments in all sports. Excluded would be the individual boys and girls singles and doubles tennis tournaments.
The outdoor track season deadline would be June 21 with divisional meets slated for June 27-28.
“I don’t think anyone has the courage to say that there will be no spring sports,” Mansfield High Athletic Director Joe Russo said of the status for athletic competition, even in a revised form.
“At some point, they’re going to have to say all the schools are closed for the rest of the year,” Russo added. “It’s not fair to kids or parents to say this is going to happen in two weeks and then change it again. Just say, we’re closed and we’re done.”
In the meantime, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee convened and adopted plans for sectional semifinal-round contests in all sports to be held at the site of the higher seed as compared to having the four remaining teams to engage in competition at a neutral site.
The TMC and MIAA agreed by a 13-0 vote on Thursday to adopt the new plan for semifinals, so long as the site is acceptable by MIAA Tournament standards. In the event that the site is deemed to be unsuitable for competition, the host athletic director will have to make provisions to acquire a suitable site.
In addition, Tournament Management Committee and MIAA Associate Director Sherry Bryant began conversations whether the MIAA would provide a stipend for semifinal-round host schools to underwrite expenses for game officials. The stipend would exclude public safety and the host school’s custodial staff.
A motion was passed by a 10-3 margin to to “build a school host fee structure to allow for a more efficient way to pay schools for personnel tournament expenses.” The TMC is to review the current price structure for tournament contests, and the “intent is to find consistency while providing a financially sound structure.”
“I’m not 100 percent sure how that will all play out,” Sumner said of the MIAA generally acquiring all gate receipts for ticket sales. “Usually (from the semifinals of sectionals through state tournaments) it’s all the money for them.”
Bridgewater-Raynham High Athletic Director Dan Buron, one of the 13 voting TMC members, was one of several seeking further details to implement the MIAA plan for stipends with a ticketing (price) structure.
The TMC is scheduled to convene again on May 5 at which time further direction for the spring sports calendar should be better understood. A June 4 meeting will further clarify the implementation of the MaxPreps tournament seeding procedures.
Previously proposed plans have secondary and elementary schools returning on May 4 with the sports calendar to conduct competition through June 27.
“I really think that the writing is on the wall for spring sports,” Russo said.
