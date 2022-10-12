NEWPORT — Former top-10 tennis pro Todd Martin, the CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame since 2014, will be turning in his keys to the front door of the historic Bellevue Avenue landmark at the turn of the year.

Martin has accepted a new role as head of tennis for Beemok Capital, the owner of multiple tennis assets in Charleston, S.C. and Cincinnati, Ohio. Beemok recently acquired the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, located in Cincinnati.