NEWPORT — Former top-10 tennis pro Todd Martin, the CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame since 2014, will be turning in his keys to the front door of the historic Bellevue Avenue landmark at the turn of the year.
Martin has accepted a new role as head of tennis for Beemok Capital, the owner of multiple tennis assets in Charleston, S.C. and Cincinnati, Ohio. Beemok recently acquired the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, located in Cincinnati.
“I came to the ITHF in 2014 because I was drawn to the opportunity to be in service to tennis and create impact on behalf of the sport,” Martin said Tuesday. “I was inspired by the opportunity to do that through the Hall of Fame, and I remain passionate about the ITHF’s work and the power of history to inspire.
“It has not been an easy decision for me to resign as International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO, but I do so knowing that the ITHF is in very good hands,” Martin added. “There is a strong strategic plan in place. The Executive Board, Board of Governors, and Staff care so much about the ITHF, love our sport, and possess extraordinary skill and judgment.”
During his eight-year tenure, Martin has led the organization in a period of tremendous growth with emphasis on digital transformation and international engagement with the organization’s mission of celebrating tennis history...
Martin’s efforts have included a significant investment in digitizing a vast museum collection, creation of digital museum exhibits and educational programs. Martin was instrumental in fostering a multi-year partnership with Infosys as Digital Innovation Partner to focus on continued creative growth in telling the inspiring stories of tennis history to tennis fans globally.
Martin also sought ways for the non-profit organization to serve the R.I. and southeastern Massachusetts communities, inclusive of careful caretaking of the organization’s National Historic Landmark property, access to tennis, and economic stimulation through major events.
In 2018, the Hall of Fame launched TeamFAME, a now thriving youth tennis and education program that provides local middle school students with academic support, character building programs, and access to tennis.
“We wish Todd nothing but the best in the next chapter of his tennis life,” ITHF Board Chairman Mike Goss said. “Thanks in no small measure to Todd’s outstanding work over the past eight years, the ITHF has never been in a better position to make the transition to our own next chapter. Because we are living in one of the most memorable eras in tennis, we have an exciting few years in front of us in fulfilling our mission to preserve the history of tennis and celebrate its champions.”