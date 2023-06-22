France Tennis French Open
John Isner returns a shot against Portugal’s Nuno Borges during their first-round match at the French Open last month.

 Aurelien Morissard / The Associated Press

NEWPORT — Four-time tourney champion John Isner and defending champion Maxime Cressy have committed to the field for the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in July.

Isner is set to make his 11th trip to the tournament and boasts a 25-6 career record in Newport since 2007.