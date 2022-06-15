NEWPORT — John Isner, the former No. 1-ranked American and top 10 player on the ATP men’s tennis tour, will be seeking a fifth International Tennis Hall of Fame Open title as the field for the July 10-17 tournament was announced.
Two of the fast rising young stars, No. 33 ranked Jenson Brooksby and No. 37 ranked Alexander Bublik are among the 18 top 100 ATP players in the field. Another former No. 1 ranked American Steve Johnson, the 2018 Newport champion, France’s Adrian Mannarino, Span’s Fernando Verdasco and Australia’s Jordan Thompson are also included for the ATP 250 tier event.
The Newport tournament is the last remaining professional men’s grass court tournament remaining on the ATP American calendar, following the series of European grass court tournaments, including Wimbledon.
Isner is currently the No. 3 ranked American player. He will be making his 10th career appearance in Newport and first since 2019. With a resume of over 13,000 career aces and 16 ATP Tour singles titles, Isner won Newport titles in 2011, ’12, ’17 and ’19.
This ATP season, Isner advanced to the Houston title match and won two ATP 1000 doubles titles in Indian Wells and Miami.
Newport was the breakout tournament for Brooksby on the ATP tour by advancing to the title match and then winning two rounds at the U.S. Open. The 21-year old Brooksby has advanced to the round of 16 in three ATP 1000 events thus far, at Indian Wells, Miami and Rome, including a victory over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas.