NEWPORT — John Isner is hoping to put his size-15 best foot forward en route to prominence among the world’s elite tennis players.
“That’s my predominant leg when I’m serving, so any time that I put weight on my left foot, the pain was excruciating,” the 34-year-old Isner said of having missed three months of the pro tennis season while nursing a stress fracture back to health.
Currently ranked No. 15, Isner is the top-ranked American on the ATP Tour. He had been without his weapon, the acutely angled serves from his 6-foot-10 inch frame that had produced 11,466 career aces dating back to 2007.
Isner, a three-time Tennis Hall of Fame champion, made his ninth appearance Wednesday on the grass courts off of Bellevue Avenue — the lone ATP grass court tournament left in North America — and came away with a hard-earned 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 victory over 23-year-old Polish native Kamil Majchrzak.
Isner served 25 aces and was successful on 75 percent of his first-service points, but he was nowhere near being a polished performer.
“The conditions were brutal, it was windy and like 90 percent humidity, I’m happy to crawl through that, it wasn’t pretty,” Isner said after taking the decisive third set with a service break in the sixth game to forge ahead 4-2.
Isner returned to the pro tour at Wimbledon, winning two rounds before losing to Mikhail Kukushkin in four sets. That was his first action since losing to Roger Federer in the title match at the Miami Open in mid-March, after having won five matches without losing a set.
The cause and the root of Isner’s foot faults were the result of time, but in the second set of his match with Federer he knew that the pain was worsening.
“Serving puts a lot of weight on my left foot,” said Isner, the owner of 14 pro titles, including the 2011, ’12 and ’17 Newport championships.
“My fitness level is nowhere near where I want it to be,” Isner said. “Moving isn’t the best part of my game. When I’m moving I’m at least playing some defense and I’m not able to do that right now – it’s going to come with matches, getting out on the courts, hitting balls.”
A North Carolina native, Isner returned to his current home in Dallas to recuperate.
“I could have hurt myself even more,” he said. “I was fortunate and I kept a positive mindset through it all.”
At 16-7, Isner is having his best start to a season since 2012 as he has reached semifinal rounds at the New York Open, Delray Beach and Acapulco, beating Sam Querry and Adrian Mannarino.
Serving has been Isner’s calling card. He has won 79 percent of his first service points during his career, putting the ball into play on 69 percent of his first serves.
Isner’s road to another title match in Newport got a boost Wednesday as No 2 seed Adrian Mannarino lost to Tennessee native Tennys Sandgren 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 seed Jordan Thompson lost to Spain’s Marcel Granollers; and imposing 6-foot-7 rising star Christian Eubanks fell to Ilya Ivashka 6-4, 6-3.
“With the injury I had, I was essentially on the couch for two and a half months — I knew that it was going to get better eventually,” Isner said of the self-imposed exile. “There was nothing I could do. I’ve always taken pride in keeping myself healthy, I’ve been used to being healthy.
“There was nothing that I really could do, but stay off of my feet. The longer that I stayed off of my feet, the better I would be – it was a miserable feeling, you can’t play through that pain.”
Isner, a 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist and a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open, sports a 20-5 career mark at Newport.
“It’s more a confidence thing,” Isner said of re-purposing the parts of his game. “I was scared for the longest time to do anything. I have to make sure that I’m not compensating — that I’m walking with the normal gait, which is important because for the longest time, I was walking in a boot.”
A pair of 31-year-old “old-timers” won on Wednesday. Germany’s Mischa Zverev swept Guido Andreozzi 6-4, 6-4 and Australia’s Matthew Ebden ousted Denis Kudla 6-2, 6-2, while 22-year-old No. 7 seed Alexander Bublik held off Viktor Troicki 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
“Grass is a good surface for me, if you play it the right way,” Isner said. “And if I play the right way, it’s a good surface for me.
“I make a lot of mistakes in every match I play. It doesn’t mean that I can’t get tripped up because I’ve lost a lot of matches here as well, but I’ve had a lot of success here too.”
