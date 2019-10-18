It's all fun, games for North Attleboro's college hoops humorist Barend

Go Bonnies! Go Eagles! Let’s go Red Rocketeers, too!
The late night soirees to welcome the college basketball season across the nation are not lost on North Attleboro’s Dave Barend.
The creator of CollegeHoopsHumor.com has been anxiously awaiting the midnight madness frivolity and the prognostications of the Big East Conference, the ACC, the Big Ten and beyond.
The lawyer by trade (Boston College Law School) and disciple of basketball at St. Bonaventure University (his alma mater) was a standup comedian in his 20s and 30s, having worked with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld, Ray Romano and Jon Stewart.
“I booked shows across country at any place too cheap to buy a karaoke machine,” Barend said of his gigs.
He also performed regularly at Boston’s Comedy Connection and New York City’s Stand-Up NY during the 1990s.
“I constantly smelled like secondhand smoke and a Greyhound bus — and loved it, but I decided to ruin my life by becoming a lawyer,” he said. “I haven’t been onstage in a while. I kind of retired from performing, so now I’m thinking of college basketball jokes — I try to write a handful every day and hope that one is funny.
“I have like 600 jokes, some of them are actually pretty funny. I love it. Nobody else is doing what I’m doing, so it’s kind of unique.”
Barend has co-authored the “Things That Might Annoy ..., “ a joke book series with comedian Paul Nardizzi, and his humor columns have appeared in newspapers, magazines and websites such as CollegeHoopsNet.com.
“I decided to combine my passion for basketball and my writing talent,” Barend said. “Though I have written on a variety of subjects, my current comedy focus is college basketball.”
A cartoon version of Barend is featured in the Lindy’s College Basketball Preview 2019-2020 Magazine and he has his own website, www.collegehoopshumor.com, along with his Twitter account @collhoopshumor, which in just a short period of time has accrued over 5,000 followers.
Love of the game
“My basketball passion started with my dad, who played at the University of Buffalo,” Barend said. “He was a big high school star in the Rochester area. But me, I was tiny — I was barely 5-foot as a sophomore in high school (Vestal High), so all of my basketball playing was CYO ball.
“I tried hard, but I wasn’t great. I was never good enough to play high school basketball. I didn’t grow until I got to college and my hoop prowess did not grow substantially either. In fact, I played at the Division III level of intramural basketball at St. Bonaventure.”
Barend grew up in upstate New York, in the Binghamton area. Once in Olean, N.Y., at St. Bonaventure, Barend began to cultivate his craft as a comedian.
“I performed all through college and then in Boston, when I went to law school,” he said.
Barend still follows the fortunes of Mark Schmidt, the North Attleboro-raised, Bishop Feehan- and Boston College-trained student athlete who is now the Bonnies’ coach.
“Jimmy Barron (the former St. Bonaventure and URI coach) came in right after I left,” Barend said. “But everybody up there loves Mark. Schmidt has done a fantastic job.”
Barend and his dad would always watch basketball games on TV.
“I remember those (Larry) Bird vs. Magic (Johnson) games and watching the NCAA Tournament together,” he said. “That’s where this all started.
“There’s no greater event than the NCAA Tournament, it brings the whole nation together for three weeks. Everyone has their brackets, everyone is watching the games all weekend.
“I’m a lunatic about it, I follow everybody, every game. I will DVR the games and I’ll put up something covering the ticker at the bottom of my TV so that I don’t see the scores of games that I haven’t watched.”
Barend said the atmosphere of college basketball is unsurpassed.
“In fact, Selection Sunday (the NCAA Division I selection of 68 teams for the field) is almost as big a holiday in my house as Christmas,” he said. “It’s a big deal. I’d have the girls go around the neighborhood passing out Selection Sunday cupcakes. My daughters say it’s second only to Christmas, but they are wrong — it’s No. 1!
“Between Selection Sunday and the championship game, I’m consumed... I tell my family members not to die during the month of March.”
Here’s the punchline
Some of Barend’s quips include:
“Many college coaches have said that the G-League’s offer to pay elite high school grads $125,000 a year isn’t that much money. To which the FBI responded, ‘We know.’”
“Just clarifying that UT-Martin’s Fatodd Lewis pronounces his name Fa-todd Lewis, not Fat Odd Lewis.”
“The Jumbotron in GW’s 5,000-seat arena plummeted to the floor. Turns out this could have easily been prevented — by realizing that there is no need for a Jumbotron in an arena that seats a mere 5,000 people.”
“One of the C’s in Cincinnati on every player’s jersey is underlined. I think I could have done well at a school that took pride in the letter C.”
“Missouri’s Jontay Porter declared for the NBA draft, yet he’s essentially been unable to walk for a year. Makes sense to me. Walking is essentially nonexistent in the NBA.”
“The NCAA announced that it isn’t sure how legalized betting will impact its integrity. That’s a bold use of the word integrity. I, for one, have never seen it as a synonym for profit.”
“Arizona coach Sean Miller may have paid a former player $10,000 per month. This sheds some light on why coaches love the ‘one and done’: they’d go bankrupt otherwise.”
“There’s concern that Duke’s freshmen are inexperienced. Well, that could have easily been fixed with a recruiting visit to Louisville.”
“According to Wichita State’s Coach Gregg Marshall, to have a competitive basketball program, ‘you have to have the players.’ I like to think he arrived at this revelation after a long period staring at an empty court and a ball.”
“A lifelong Michigan fan crafted a nearly prefect bracket while sick in bed at his home in Columbus, Ohio. Not sure what’s most amazing: that this guy made 48 correct picks in a row. Or that there is a Michigan fan in Columbus.”
“Fourteen NCAA Division I teams have Bulldogs as their nicknames. And yet all of those schools have no problem offering a course called Creative Writing.”
“John Calipari told NBA teams not to lie about his players’ draft prospects. They responded that there’s never any lying with the draft process. Why denigrate the two-year education JuCos receive? It’s twice as much as Duke.”
“How did Eastern Washington convince Bogdan Bliznyuk to come there from the Ukraine? If I had to guess, the pitch probably went something like this: ‘Come to Eastern Washington. It’s not in the Ukraine.’”
“People can’t understand how I can focus on college basketball during the NFL season. Well, being a Buffalo Bills fan helps.”
His passion continues
It just never ends for Barend, his mind is always working — more games, more players.
After all, how many basketball followers have their refrigerator door covered with magnets from every college in the nation, depicting that week’s Top 25 rankings?
“It’s no different than coming up with current event jokes,” Barend said. “I read the news, too. You need a knowledge of your subject and you need a premise. You have to find the logic in what has happened and turn it into humor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.