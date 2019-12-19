FOXBORO — Before walking off the podium during his Friday-like press conference on Thursday, coach Bill Belichick had one final message ahead of the New England Patriots hosting the Buffalo Bills with the AFC East Division on the line.
Belichick said Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium “absolutely” has a playoff-like feel to it.
“You work all year to put yourself in a position to play in a game like this, where you can win the division,” Belichick said. “You couldn’t say that in Week Four, or Week Six, or Week Eight, whatever it was. Well, we’re saying that now. So, now’s the time for us to play and coach our best football. That’s what we’re all here for.”
The 11-3 Patriots can capture their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title with a win over the postseason-bound Bills (10-4). It also would go a long way in helping New England maintain the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs picture with Kansas City a mere one game back and possessing the tiebreaker.
It seems the postseason has started early for the Patriots, and that message has been echoed among those in the locker room.
“I think everybody puts a lot into it and that’s for moments like this,” quarterback Tom Brady said. “Everyone — you work out all offseason, you train to be a part of these games. And this is a big game against a very good team. That’s what it’s all about. That’s why we’re here, to play in games like this.”
Receiver Julian Edelman said much of the same on Thursday.
“This is why you play football, for these types of games,” Edelman said. “It’s a big-time game against a very, very good opponent that’s playing very well. So, it’s one of those things that if you’re not urgent and you have to be told to be urgent, you’re in the wrong job.
“This is the way you want it. You’re playing important games at the end of the year,” he said.
Edelman agreed that he can definitely see a different energy in the locker room. Among those is Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who is tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.
“For sure, it’s a big game for us,” Gilmore said. “They (Bills) got a good football team and it’s for the (AFC East) division. So, It’s a playoff game. They have a good football team and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Receiver Phillip Dorsett and safety Duron Harmon talked about the scenario earlier in the week as well. Dorsett even referred to it as the ‘hat and T-shirt’ game so commonly found in New England.
The Patriots defeated the Bills 16-10 during Week Four at New Era Field in Buffalo. The Patriots offense was held to their lowest output in terms of yards (224) behind their tied for second fewest rushing (74) and second lowest passing (150). The Patriots’ defense, however, forced four turnovers including a punt block by captain Matthew Slater for a special teams touchdown.
