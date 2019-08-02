FOXBORO — Ty Law always stood out, be it either off the football field, wearing his flashy sunglasses and a blinding-bright chain, or on the field celebrating the plays he made, like his interception return down the sideline in Super Bowl XXXVI that is still laminated into the memories of Patriots’ fans throughout New England.
Law will now have a new memory to add to his collection on Saturday. The standout cornerback will be the eighth former Patriot to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with former head coach Bill Parcells.
“I said from Day One that my goal, by the time I’m done, was to be a Hall of Famer,” Law said in a conference call this week. “I set that bar that high, and everything else — to get to that point, I had to work harder, I had to study harder, I had to compete harder.”
Law was the Patriots’ first-round pick in the 1995 NFL Draft. He was taken No. 23 overall and went on to become a two-time All-Pro cornerback (1998, 2003). Law was selected to five Pro Bowls and honored as a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team during the 2000s.
A native of Aliquippa, Penn., Law went on to lead the league in interceptions twice and was the Patriots’ team-leader in picks six times.
“Ty was a great player for us — he had a great career,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the University of Michigan product, who was inducted into the Patriots’ Hall of Fame in 2014. “I coached him as an assistant coach in ’96 and as a head coach when I came back in 2000. So, I think he’s one of the top players in his position — certainly as good as anybody I’ve ever coached at that position.
“He had a great impact on our team and our organization,” Belichick added. “I don’t think we would have had the success we’ve had without him. We would have had success, but he was a big part of it.”
Law was unforgettable on the field. And while his interception return that gave the Patriots a 7-3 lead over the St. Louis Rams may be the first individual play to stick out, his three interceptions against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in the 2003 AFC Championship Game was among the best performances by a single player in Patriots’ history.
Law finished his 15-year career with 53 interceptions during the regular season and added six more in the playoffs. He holds New England franchise records in most interceptions, most interception yards and most defensive touchdowns.
“(I’m) just so happy. Just so happy for Ty,” former teammate Rodney Harrison said last week. “Ty Law is just the guy that’s undisputed. He should have been a first ballot Hall of Famer. Best defensive back I’ve ever played with, great playmaker, great teammate. Just so happy for Ty and his family. Well deserved.”
Law is the first member of that early 2000s Patriots’ defense to be honored in Canton, Ohio — something both he and Harrison have spoke out against.
The former defensive players referred to it a ‘Patriot bias,’ sharing their opinion that the Hall of Fame voters have quarterback Tom Brady and Belichick as the only reasons for the franchise’s success early on.
Belichick briefly addressed it during the Patriots Hall of Fame induction this week, too.
“I hope through the years here, and soon, hopefully, there will be other Patriots in the NFL Hall of Fame,” Belichick said. “This one, Rodney Harrison, deserves to be there.”
