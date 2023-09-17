FOXBORO — A furious second-half comeback fell a yard short for the New England Patriots Sunday night at Gillette Stadium as the Miami Dolphins came away with a 24-17 win.
A missed Jason Sanders field goal from 55 yards out with 2:19 remaining in the game gave the Patriots the ball at midfield, trailing by a touchdown.
The Patriots were unable to convert on a fourth-and-short where Pats quarterback Mac Jones hit Mike Gesicki for a short gain that was lateraled to offensive lineman Cole Strange for a first down, as called on the field, but after a review, the play was overturned and a turnover on downs was called.
Miami took over and kneeled out the clock to improve to 2-0 and drop the Patriots to 0-2.
Patriots offensive lineman and captain David Andrews said it's hard to play catch up in the NFL, and that discipline is a key thing the Patriots need to work on going into Week 3.
"(We've) got to have better discipline all around, discipline and finish. We can't beat ourselves," Andrews said. "We've got to do a better job when it matters most and stop playing from behind. That's two weeks in a row playing from behind. It's hard to play catch up in this league.
"It's not how you want to play the game. It's hard, very hard," Andrews said.
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon echoed Andrews' comments on the difficulty of coming back from down two sores, while also pointing to the need to come out strong and play with energy from wire-to-wire.
"I don't think we're about to hang our head up here or in the locker room," Matthew Judon said. "When we come back on Monday and watch the film we're going to get our corrections corrected. ... We've got to play how we played in the second half from the first play. We've got to get the crowd involved from the get-go. ... We can't wait until we're down 13 or 17 to make a comeback. It's too hard in this league. People are too good. You don't have enough time. You can't come out here and have slow starts and I think that's what we're doing."
After trailing the Dolphins 17-3 at halftime, New England stood up Miami on its second possession of the third quarter, forcing a field goal attempt on the 31-yard line. Patriots’ special teamer Brenden Schooler broke through and blocked Sanders’ attempt, with Kyle Dugger recovering the loose ball and taking it to the Dolphins’ 49-yard line.
"He timed it up and hit it well," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Schooler's block. "He made a good play on it."
With half the field to go, Jones sought the end zone on a deep attempt to Kendrick Bourne, but went incomplete. After a converted fourth-and-1 where a challenged spot failed, a Jones’ pass was intercepted by Miami’s Xavien Howard on the 3-yard line with under a minute to go in the third quarter. Howard pumped Parker on a go ball up the sideline, allowing Howard to catch the ball narrowly in play.
Following a failed drive that ended in a punt from well within their own end of the field, the Patriots embarked on a 58-yard scoring drive in eight plays that was set up on a Jones 18-yard scramble for a first down. Miami was called for a defensive holding on the play, moving the spot up five yards to the 13-yard line.
A short run from Rhamondre Stevenson set up a 7-yard pass from Jones to Hunter Henry for a score to bring the Patriots within a touchdown following the extra point at 17-10 with 11:21 remaining in the game.
The Patriots got a turnover on Christian Gonzalez’s first NFL interception where Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked for Tyreek Hill on a deep ball, but pinned well inside their end of the field, the Patriots punted on fourth down at midfield to waste the opportunity to bring the game even.
Miami responded on its first play from scrimmage following the punt with a 43-yard rushing score from Raheem Mostert to suck the life out of Gillette Stadium. New England answered with a rushing score of its own on a methodical nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard score from Stevenson to again bring the game to one score with 5:25 to go in regulation, but the Patriots could not complete their comeback.
Jones passed for 231 yards in the loss, going 31-for-42. Stevenson had the high in rushing with 50 yards and Parker had the high in receiving with 57 yards. Jahlani Tavai had seven tackles to lead the team.
Jones was highly efficient in the first half, going 14-for-18 with 95 yards passing while only getting sacked once. The Patriots defense was also stingy to Miami’s abundance of skill players, particularly limiting Hill to 25 yards on three catches through the opening quarters. Jaylen Waddle reaped the benefit of Hill’s blanked coverage by Christian Gonzalez, racking up 54 yards on three catches.
On their opening drive of the game, the Dolphins took the ball 81 yards from their own 15-yard line but the Patriots stood tall with stops on their own 5-yard line. The Dolphins took the points from short, kicking a 23-yard field goal off the foot of Jason Sanders to make it 3-0 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
The Patriots had the ball moving to end the first quarter, but a pass complete from Mac Jones to Demario Douglas led to a fumble from the rookie with Miami falling on the ball to close the first quarter. Douglas did not see the field following the fumble.
"(Demario) is obviously a young player and (we are) trying to keep him encouraged," Jones said on Douglas. "Obviously a close buddy, and it's going to happen to young players. There's going to be mistakes and for him it's a learning experience. ... For him, I told him to keep his head up. Practice every day holding on the ball, people hitting at it, things you can do to get better."
Miami next took the ball 73 yards down the field to capitalize on the turnover, ending the drive with a 9-yard Mostert run to the outside.
After both sides traded punts, the Patriots took over with roughly five minutes to half and worked an uptempo offense down the field with run-pass-option and play action plays. Despite the efficiency early in the drive, the Patriots capped a 10-play 35-yard march with a 49-yard field goal from Chad Ryland to cut the deficit to a score at 10-3 with 1:49 to intermission.
Miami, with short time, went down the field from their own 25-yard line to the end zone in only 1:38 with Tagovailoa hitting Hill for a 2-yard passing score to make it 17-3 entering the break.
The Patriots don’t come back home for two weeks as New England heads to East Rutherford to visit the New York Jets (1-1) in an AFC battle on Sunday.