It’s Academic, front, holds off Rattle My Cage and Asteroid at the finish line to win the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park Sunday in Plainville.

 Plainridge Park / Tom Melanson

PLAINVILLE — After being parked out the entire mile, It’s Academic ran down his competition late to win the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park on Sunday.

It’s Academic, who finished second in the 2022 Spirit Trot, pushed his career earnings to $1,645,406 as a result of his win for owner Bradley Grant.