PLAINVILLE — After being parked out the entire mile, It’s Academic ran down his competition late to win the $250,000 Spirit of Massachusetts Trot at Plainridge Park on Sunday.
It’s Academic, who finished second in the 2022 Spirit Trot, pushed his career earnings to $1,645,406 as a result of his win for owner Bradley Grant.
It was the first Spirit of Massachusetts Trot win for both Miller and trainer Ron Burke.
Balenciaga, driven by Mark Macdonald, shot to the front out of the gate and led to the quarter in :27.1, but Rattle My Cage (Ake Svanstedt) was moving on the outside and crossed over to the lead as the race passed the stands. With a new leader in place, Asteroid (Dexter Dunn) and It’s Academic (David Miller), who had been trotting on the outside since the start, were working their way to the front. At three-quarters, Asteroid took the lead from Rattle My Cage, leaving It’s Academic still in the breeze. Asteroid and It’s Academic trotted together around the far turn and into the stretch, where the pocket-sitting Rattle My Cage joined the fray heading for home. From the pylons out, Rattle My Cage, Asteroid and It’s Academic were in a tight pack and the race was anyone’s to win, but It’s Academic continued to grind and got the lead just before the line to win by a neck in 1:51.4.
In the $100,000 Clara Barton Distaff Pace at Plainridge Park, Mikala scored her second win in eight days after coming off an ultra-impressive 1:47.4 victory in the $159,000 Dorothy Houghton Memorial at the Meadowlands last Saturday.
Max Contract (Andy Miller) took the early lead, but George Brennan was out and rolling with Mikala and had full control of the race as they passed the quarter in :26.3. Positions remained unchanged until the half where Drama Act (Dave Miller) came first-up from fourth to challenge. Drama Act continued to apply outside pressure on Mikala, who was pacing comfortably and well within herself as they got to three-quarters in 1:22. As the mares spiraled through the final turn, Mikala looked strong, but Max Contract was ready to make her move. Andy Miller asked for more from Max Contract and the mare dug in. But Mikala was not to be denied this day as she turned back the challenge and paced home ahead by three-quarters of a length in 1:49.
The 12th lifetime win for Mikala inflated her career earnings to $441,128 for owners Joseph Davino, Brad Shackman, Anthony Perretti Farm and the Drennan Stable. Nik Drennan is the winning trainer.
There were also two local invitational paces on the card, both named for legendary Massachusetts horsemen.
The $75,000 Bert Beckwith Memorial Pace went to Moonshine Kisses, who won his fourth consecutive start at Plainridge Park this year.
Workin Ona Mystery (Yannick Gingras) had the lead from pylon position while Moonshine Kisses (Jay Randall) dropped in second for the trip. Workin On a Mystery then set the pace through quarters of :25.4 and :53.3. As they motored past the half, Willie Go West N (Dexter Dunn) made a brush and crush move for the lead but as he cleared, Willie Go West N made a break, clearing the way for Natameri (David Miller) and Moonshine Kisses to go to the front. Natameri had the lead but Moonshine Kisses was right outside and the pair paced side by side around the last turn and into the stretch. When they straightened for home, Natameri and Moonshine Kisses traded blows all the way to the line where Moonshine Kisses prevailed by a neck in 1:48.4.
It was the 12th win of the year for the track record holder Moonshine Kisses, who has earned $224,120 in 2023 for owner Kellogg Racing Stable. Jackie Greene was the winning trainer.
In the $50,000 John Hogan Junior Invitational, Skyway Victor (Mitchell Cushing) traded leads with Hespoisedtopounce A (Matty Athearn) before taking the top for good before the half in :54.4. From there, Skyway Victor started to stretch out and by the top of the lane, was long gone. Skyway Victor won by 2-1/4 lengths in 1:50.1. Skyway Victor grabbed his fifth win of the year for trainer/owner Mark Eaton, in partnership with Robert Griffin.